American model Chrissy Teigen is giving fans a sneak peek into her and singer John Legend’s $17.5 million home. The news comes shortly after the couple had to evacuate their place with their four children during the LA wildfire crisis. Now that the family has settled back in, Chrissy is sharing glimpses of her massive walk-in closet.

The Cravings founder recently took to her Instagram stories to give her followers a tour of the space that’s packed with designer shoes and high-end fashion pieces. The video also captured Chrissy and John’s 2-year-old daughter Esti Maxine Stephens picking out shoes for her mom before trying on a pair herself. The former Lip Sync Battle host asked her followers to help her decide between a pair of brown suede boots and the white-heeled sandals her daughter had picked out.

The model then shared a photo of her final outfit, which consisted of a black blouse and shorts with the brown suede boots. The picture offered another look at her expansive closet with rows of designer dresses on display in glass cabinets. The update comes shortly after Chrissy revealed that she had quit smoking for good while speaking to Access Hollywood.

