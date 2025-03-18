Chrissy Teigen had recently once again found herself in the spotlight after a seemingly innocuous photo she had posted online, now roughly 5 weeks ago, sparked backlash. Teigen is just now expressing surprise at how much vitriol came her way, especially since she believed the photo to be an innocent moment of bonding with her children.

During the March 17, 2025 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Teigen addressed the controversy that arose last month when she posted a photo of herself taking a coconut milk bath with three of her four children: Miles who is six years old, Esti, 2, and Wren, who is just one year old. The children, as well as, Teigen herself, were seemingly naked in the photo, or at least topless. Therefore, right after she made the photo dump on her Instagram, the first media of which was this particular picture, critics flooded her comment section, and labeled the picture “weird” and “creepy,” while questioning her parenting choices.

In the comment section, Teigen went on to mention that the bath itself was intended for her children’s sensitive skin. During the interview with Cohen, Teigen also shared that it has taken her “a lot” to begin brushing off outside voices, and expressed her exact sentiments about the same in the following words:

“I’m always shocked. As much as I hear it all the time — the criticisms — I’m always like, ‘Oh, my God. I can’t believe that didn’t go over well! The thing that’s really healed within me is that I don’t care as much anymore. But my God! It’s so absurd. Like, they’re my babies!”

Chrissy Teigen Has Previously Faced Cyber Backlash Too

While this latest uproar was centered around her parenting decisions, it’s far from the first time Teigen was criticized online. In 2021, she came under fire after model and media personality Courtney Stodden alleged that Teigen had directed abusive and harassing tweets at them in 2011, when Stodden was still a teenager. The resurfaced messages led to significant public backlash, prompting Teigen to issue a public apology. Teigen, however, has since then stated that she was “mortified” and “completely embarrassed” by her past behavior.

Another widely discussed controversy involved Teigen’s tweets (now deleted) about actress Quvenzhané Wallis during the 2013 Academy Awards. Teigen’s remarks — seen by many as mean-spirited toward the then-9-year-old star — ignited a wave of criticism, with some calling her out for picking on a child although she wasn’t as popular back then.

Teigen and John Legend, the “All Of Me” singer, married back in 2013 and currently share four children together. Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday through Thursdays at 10 PM ET on Bravo. New episodes of the show are available to stream the next day on Peacock.