Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party this year and, while on the red carpet, spoke openly about Teigen's smoking. The star of Chrissy & Dave Dine Out was talking about her past tendency to turn to smoking to help calm her down, sharing with Access Hollywood on the carpet that she has officially stopped smoking, this time for good. But Teigen didn't sugarcoat her smoking habits. She was honest with Access Hollywood and talked about how she is slowly trying to get better about it.

“I’m just furiously chewing Nicotine gum,” she told the outlet. Legend explained how his "guilty pleasure" was drinking champagne. Teigen then went on to urge those listening to not start smoking, and that after returning to smoking for years, she was finally done this time. “Don’t smoke. Smoking’s bad, just stop now if you can. I’ve been an on-and-off smoker for too long, and I’ve stopped for the last time.” She didn't act like it was easy either. When talking about her quitting smoking, she told Access Hollywood the truth about how hard she finds it all. While she said that she is “very proud of herself” for finally quitting smoking, she admitted to the outlet that she’s “extremely on edge” since quitting.

Chrissy Teigen Has Been Open About Her Connection with Smoking and Drinking in the Past

Image via Getty & Monica Schipper

In the past, Teigen has shared how weird she thinks it is to be at events when she can't drink or celebrate like she normally would. When she went to a gala with her husband back in 2021, she shared in the Instagram caption that it was her first Italian trip since getting sober. At the time, she posted that it was a celebration she'd remember, and she didn't do anything that she'd regret while at the party.

“Honestly it was so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a picture of herself in a beautiful gown. “That paired with all the crazy hot young models and club dudes and seeing your young self over and over, oh man it was crazy. anyhow I dunno. I’m rambling. we had so much fun. I didn’t do anything I’d regret and I’m glad I’ll get to remember it all!”

You can see Teigen on Chrissy & Dave Dine Out.