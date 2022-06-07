The Roku Channel has just released a new trailer for the legally ludicrous Season 2 of Chrissy's Court, the courtroom reality series that gives the ever witty model and internet personality, Chrissy Teigen, a gavel of her own.

The new trailer gives viewers a glimpse of the antics ahead in the second season of the courtroom comedy. With Chrissy's mom, Pepper Thai (Pepper Teigen), serving as bailiff and Chrissy serving as judge, the series will show low-level disputes playing out in a televised courtroom. Showing flashes of drag queens, dance sequences, guitar playing, and more, the trailer promises some major drama and major fun for its second season.

Chrissy's Court was originally created for the now-defunct streaming app Quibi, which was released and collapsed over the span of 2020. The failure of Quibi left many streaming titles stranded, and The Roku Channel picked up Quibi's expansive catalog of original content.

Image via The Roku Channel

RELATED: New Projects from Daniel Radcliffe, Chrissy Teigen, and More Coming to Roku Channel

The return of Chrissy's Court gives hope for the myriad of titles left in a lurch after the collapse of Quibi. Chrissy Teigen has spent years as one of the internet's funniest personalities. Though controversial in recent years following renewed complaints about cyberbullying, Teigen has continued her many career ventures. Both Chrissy and Pepper have worked on cookbooks and cooking content. In 2016, Chrissy Teigen released her first cookbook entitled Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat, and in 2018, she released a follow-up book. She has also created a website titled 'Cravings by Chrissy Teigen' which also includes recipes.

Chrissy's Court is also not the model's first turn on reality television. Teigen has also worked as a host and judge on several other reality series; she was a judge on the comedy competition series Bring the Funny. Additionally, she previously co-hosted a daytime talk show with supermodel, Tyra Banks, as well as Lip Sync Battle with LL Cool J.

Season 2 of Chrissy's Court will premiere on The Roku Channel on June 17, 2022. The series will be free to stream on the network as well. No subscriptions or sign-ups are required to view the series. It should be noted that, according to the trailer at least, "the plaintiffs, defendants, and disputes are real – with Chrissy’s decisions over these small claims cases final and binding."

So do with that information what you will, and get ready to watch Chrissy Teigen decide small claims cases. Take a look at the new trailer below: