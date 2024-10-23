With 10 Academy Award nominations between them, Christian Bale and Amy Adams are two of the most talented and acclaimed actors working today. After years of individually producing popular and acclaimed work, fans of the genre-hopping actors were thrilled when they finally worked together on David O. Russell's 2010 film, The Fighter. Interestingly, while The Fighter was the first film Adams and Bale appeared in, it was not the first time they had worked together. As a favor to a friend, Adams agreed to serve as the casting reader during the Bruce Wayne/Batman casting process for Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins, reading alongside Bale.

All their three collaborations have seen them play real-life individuals ranging from a notable American political couple to con artists trying to outsmart the FBI. While they may not have the number of films as other historical duos like Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy or Myrna Loy and William Powell, their three films efficiently showcase their wide range of acting talent. Commendably, they are the only acting pair to be thrice Oscar-nominated for the same film. Here, we'll rank their three films together based on the quality of the films and where they fall in the actors' respective filmographies.

3 'Vice' (2018)

Directed by Adam McKay

Image via Annapurna Pictures

Unafraid of big topics and big personalities, Adam McKay followed up his 2015 Wall Street satire, The Big Short, with a biographical satire of notorious United States Vice President Dick Cheney. The director re-teamed with Christian Bale from The Big Short and Amy Adams from Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby for his depiction of the controversial American politician and his wife and second lady of the United States, Lynne Cheney. Bale and Adams share plenty of screen time in Vice, which covers nearly 50 years of the Cheneys' marriage. The compelling, albeit polarizing, nature of their characters' real-life inspirations provides the talented actors with plenty of material to sink their teeth into. Their almost ten years of working together lend the relationship the necessary amount of credibility, chemistry, understanding and insufferability.

Every scene of theirs brims with the tacit acknowledgment that this couple knows everything about each other: their strengths and weaknesses, virtues and vices. Bale and Adams shine, individually and in unison, with McKay's script and direction, allowing them to show a range of their comedic and dramatic talents. There's even a Shakespeare scene in bed! Depending on who you ask, Vice is either a precise satire of one of the most controversial United States administrations or a scattershot, bloated film that never truly takes aim; there's no point in between. However, irrespective of audiences' feelings on the project as a whole, it is undeniable that both Bale and Adams bring their A-games to these complicated and polarizing figures. For their performances in the political satire, Adams received her sixth Academy Award nomination and Bale his fourth; unfortunately, neither won.

2 'The Fighter' (2010)

Directed by David O. Russell

Close

For the sports biopic The Fighter, David O. Russell cast Christian Bale and Amy Adams in their first film together alongside Mark Wahlberg and Melissa Leo. Focusing on professional boxing brothers, Micky Ward (Wahlberg) and Dicky Ecklund (Bale), the film tells the story of Micky's desire to succeed in the sport, away from his overbearing mother (Leo) and washed-up, drug-addicted brother. While The Fighter follows a predictable sports drama format, David O. Russell always maintains an entertaining energy and smartly gives his actors room to shine. Indeed, the cast is the film's strongest weapon, elevating the characters and their relationships beyond the less fleshed-out versions the script flirts with, creating one of cinema's best boxing films.

Bale, in particular, is spectacular, impressively creating a full and tragic character out of Dicky. Bale finds the humanity and the genuine fraternal love within the convict and has-been boxer whose only claim to fame was that he went the distance against and knocked down Sugar Ray Leonard. Additionally, Bale's physical transformation is a sight to behold; he lost weight to play the crack cocaine-addicted Dicky and mastered his real-life speech and mannerisms. In recognition of his performance in the film, Bale received his first Academy Award nomination and win. In her similarly Academy Award-nominated performance, Amy Adams portrays Charlene, Micky's girlfriend, as headstrong and strong-willed. Charlene is constantly a reassuring presence for Micky, taking charge but never domineering. In what is atypical for a female character in a film like this, Charlene doesn't attempt to lure Mickey to the more alluring vices but instead remains his guiding light. In Adams' capable hands, Charlene is self-assured and never afraid to speak up for what and who she believes in.

Unfortunately, Adams and Bale do not share a lot of screen time in The Fighter, with most of their time together coming in group scenes. However, arguably the best scene in the film belongs to their only one-on-one interaction in which Dicky visits Charlene and asks her to stay in Micky's life as he'll need both of them to succeed. It's a great and occasionally funny moment between two characters who despise each other and are willing to say the truths others won't. The palpable chemistry that both actors share is immediately apparent, and luckily for audiences, they levied it into making more films together.

Watch on Paramount+

1 'American Hustle' (2013)

Directed by David O. Russell

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Following the critical and commercial success of his 2012 rom-com Silver Linings Playbook, David O. Russell assembled the casts of his previous two films for the 2013 ensemble crime film American Hustle. Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and Jeremy Renner join Christian Bale and Amy Adams in a satirical take on a real-life FBI sting operation. After a loan scam goes wrong, Irving Rosenfeld (Bale) and Sydney Prosser (Adams) are forced by FBY agent Richie DeMaso (Cooper) to lead a sting operation against corrupt politicians. The film is a hilarious, entertaining peek into the mindsets of people on both sides of the law trying to will into existence the better lives they believe they deserve.

In their first collaboration as romantic partners, Adams and Bale's chemistry is electric, unpredictable and even dangerous. The film's con-man nature permeates all its corners, with audiences constantly unsure of who is conning who and which character may be in on the (romantic and financial) scams. Whether pretending to be the English aristocrat Lady Edith Greensly or pretending to be in love with both Irving and Richie, Amy Adams is always magnetic on screen. Her many layers within this one role help her showcase a wide breadth of her acting talents while showing the humanity and basic wanting that the character possesses. Meanwhile, Christian Bale is again transformative in the role and similarly humanizes his con-artist character, revealing the insecurity and vulnerability inherent in Irving's facades. The emotional arcs of the film are built on his three relationships with his wife, Rosalyn (Lawrence), his lover, Sydney, and his newfound friend and biggest target, Mayor Carmine Polito (Renner).

American Hustle's ensemble is excellent and Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence were deservedly Oscar-nominated, alongside Bale and Adams. However, while everyone is performing at their best and Lawrence — and Cooper's hairpiece — steal every scene they are in, the true heart of the film is the relationship between Irving and Sydney. This deep and complex romance and the stars' performances make American Hustle one of Christian Bale and Amy Adams' most rewatchable films and their best collaboration to date.

Rent on Amazon

NEXT: The 10 Most Rewatchable Amy Adams Movies, Ranked