Christian Bale to Star in David O. Russell’s Next Movie; A-List Cast Sought

After working together on The Fighter and American Hustle, Christian Bale is set to reunite with writer-director David O. Russell for the filmmaker’s next movie, which is being fast tracked by New Regency.

I’ve heard that Bale’s fellow Oscar winners Jamie Foxx and Angelina Jolie are being sought for roles, and while I initially heard that Russell’s go-to leading lady Jennifer Lawrence was being courted for the female lead, I’ve since heard that Margot Robbie is the top choice to star opposite Bale. Sources have told Collider that the project’s working title is Amsterdam, and that it will follow the unlikely partnership between a doctor and a lawyer.

Matthew Budman, who produced numerous movies for Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures, is set to produce Russell’s film for New Regency, which will release the picture under its overall deal with Fox/Disney. Production is slated to start in April, which would gave Bale plenty of time to shoot the film before reporting to work for Thor: Love and Thunder in July/August.

Bale won an Oscar for his supporting turn in The Fighter, and he currently stars opposite Matt Damon — who nearly starred in that film — in Ford v Ferrari, which is up for Best Picture. Russell hasn’t directed a movie since 2015’s Joy, though he has also been developing the hijacking tale The Skies Belong to Us at New Regency, with Michael B. Jordan attached to star and produce.

New Regency is behind Greta Gerwig‘s Best Picture nominee Little Women, as well as A24’s The Lighthouse, which is up for Best Cinematography. Russell is represented by CAA, while Bale is repped by WME. Deadline broke the news, and you can read our scoop about Bale’s Thor 4 talks right here.

