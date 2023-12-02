After receiving four Oscar nominations (winning one for 2010's Best Supporting Actor; The Fighter) and bringing the best live-action version of Batman/Bruce Wayne to the screen, Christian Bale is an actor almost everyone knows. He's made headlines for drastically transforming his body – going from rail-thin for The Machinist to beefing up for Batman Begins – and for his meltdown on the set of Terminator Salvation.

Bale has been acting since he was a child after starring in 1987's Empire of the Sun, and is now consistently praised for his stellar performances. Given his large filmography since then, there's bound to be a clunker among critical darlings like American Hustle or cult films like American Psycho. But there are bound to be some hidden gems within his movies as well. Often overlooked for more scenery-chewing roles or Oscar-bait movies, these Christian Bale films are worth a watch.

10 'Swing Kids' (1993)

Directed by Thomas Carter

A year after starring in Disney's live-action musical Newsies, Bale took a supporting role in the very non-Disney Swing Kids. Taking place in 1930s Germany, Swing Kids follows two boys as they act as Hitler Youth during the day and pursue their love of swing dancing at night. Bale's character, Thomas, believes in the Nazi ideology, which puts his friendships in jeopardy.

Swing Kids features mature themes like suicide and violence, and Bale stepped up to the plate. He flexed his acting chops as a character conflicted in his loyalties, and led by anger and fear. Bale also reinforced his Newsies dancing skills in excellently choreographed swing sequences. Just don't expect a happy ending.

9 'I'm Not There' (2007)

Directed by Todd Haynes

I'm Not There is an unconventional biopic about Bob Dylan that features six different actors as Dylan in various stages of his career. The film is mostly known for Cate Blanchett's Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning performance, but also stars other A-listers like Richard Gere and Heath Ledger. Critics generally enjoyed the film's unique style, casting and editing, which resulted in a 77% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Marking his second collaboration with director Todd Haynes after 1998's Velvet Goldmine, Bale's version of Dylan is Jack Rollins, whose story is told via a pseudo-documentary. Bale takes Rollins on a roller coaster of an emotional journey. Beginning as a folk musician famous for his protest songs, Rollins gets drunk at an awards ceremony, goes into hiding, and reemerges as an ordained minister. Even though Bale sang in Newsies, he unfortunately didn't provide his own vocals for the musical numbers in I'm Not There.

I'm Not There Release Date October 1, 2007 Director Todd Haynes Cast Cate Blanchett, Ben Whishaw, Christian Bale, Richard Gere, Marcus Carl Franklin, Heath Ledger Rating R Runtime 135

8 'Captain Corelli's Mandolin' (2001)

Directed by John Madden

Captain Corelli's Mandolin, a romantic drama set in 1943's Greece, features a love triangle between Mandras (Bale), Antonio (Nicolas Cage in one of his tamer roles), and Pegalia (Penélope Cruz). Mandras is engaged to Pegalia, but is called off to war; while he is away, Antonio and Pegalia start a romance.

Mandras runs the gamut of emotions in Captain Corelli's Mandolin: fun and flirty with Pegalia to determined and war-bound to broken-hearted. Ever the committed actor, Bale adopts his best Greek accent and shows off his torso as his character fishes. It's a shame, then, that Pegalia opts for Antonio in this wartime romance.

7 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' (1999)

Directed by Michael Hoffman

In one of many William Shakespeare adaptations, A Midsummer Night's Dream features such a star-studded cast that Christian Bale can easily get lost in the mix. Actors like Michelle Pfeiffer, Kevin Kline, Calista Flockhart, and Stanely Tucci take on major roles in this romantic and whimsical comedy; Bale stars as Demetrius, one of the Bard's four bewitched lovers.

Unlike his later killer roles like Patrick Bateman, Demetrius let Bale explore a softer, more romantic, side. He playfully banters in iambic pentameter, mud-wrestles with his rival (Dominic West), and shows audiences that happy endings are possible. And, as a sneak-peek of buff characters to come, Bale went shirtless in a brief comedic and flirty scene.

6 'Shaft' (2000)

Directed by John Singleton

The same year American Psycho was released in theaters, Bale played another entitled baddy in Shaft. Samuel L. Jackson stars as John Shaft II, 1971's Shaft's nephew, in this sequel, with Bale taking on the sinister Walter Wade, Jr. Even if the film gets lost in Jackson's stellar filmography, Shaft spawned another sequel in 2019 and solidified Bale as a certified bad boy.

Bale leans into Walter's despicable behavior with an entitled pleasure that makes him a character viewers love to hate. Gone are the days of Bale as a romantic star; now, viewers enjoy the sight of his character taking a beating. Bale's aura of privilege also serves as a glimpse into his future portrayal of Bruce Wayne (without Walter's murder and racism).

5 'Velvet Goldmine' (1998)

Directed by Todd Haynes

Christian Bale stars with a pre-Obi-Wan Kenobi Ewan McGregor in his first collaboration with director Todd Haynes in Velvet Goldmine, which follows the glam rock scene in 1970s Britain. Bale plays Arthur Stuart, a journalist and fan of David Bowie stand-in Brian Slade (Jonathan Rhys-Meyers) and Iggy Pop stand-in Curt Wild (McGregor). Velvet Goldmine follows the two musicians' career ups and downs, as well as Arthur's fascination with them.

While Rhys-Meyers and McGregor are let loose in their wild musician roles, Bale's Arthur is more understated. Arthur's storyline explores his budding sexual identity, and how Slade and Wild gave him the courage to come out. Bale's nuanced performance is touching and reflective, highlighted in Arthur's tender and dream-like encounter with Wild.

4 'Little Women' (1994)

Directed by Gillian Armstrong

Before Greta Gerwig's 2019 take on Louisa May Alcott's novel, Winona Ryder starred as Jo March in Little Women. Given the story's reflections on sisterhood, Ryder was surrounded by a stellar female supporting cast including Susan Sarandon, Kirsten Dunst and Claire Danes. And Christian Bale is in it, too. Bale plays posh pretty boy Laurie, who is infatuated with Ryder's lively and unkempt Jo.

Coming off Newsies and Swing Kids, Christian Bale was in prime teen heartthrob territory in 1994, which made it a shock to viewers when Jo turned down Laurie's proposal. Later, Bale dons a small (and unconvincing) mustache to show he has aged when he pursues Jo's sister Amy. At least viewers relaxed knowing that love was still in the cards for Laurie despite Jo confusingly - for a teenage girl - opting for the much older Friedrich Bhaer (Gabriel Byrne).

3 'Public Enemies' (2009)

Directed by Michael Mann

Johnny Depp stars as criminal John Dillinger and Christian Bale stars as Melvin Purvis, the man trying to catch him, in Public Enemies. This crime drama was released when both actors couldn't be bigger – Depp finished his first Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy, and Bale was coming off The Dark Knight – but it failed to make much of a dent with audiences at the time. Ultimately a series of recreated historical moments, director Michael Mann's film was said to be lacking in drama and urgency.

Like Mann's beloved classic Heat, Public Enemies is a cat-and-mouse game between a criminal and the law – Dillinger and Purvis – which robs Bale and Depp of sharing a lot of screen time together. They both succeed in giving compelling and charismatic performances, but the film might have been less dry if these magnetic method actors were able to bounce off each other more.

Public Enemies Release Date July 1, 2009 Director Michael Mann Cast James Russo, David Wenham, Christian Stolte, Jason Clarke, Johnny Depp, John Judd Rating R Runtime 143

2 'Equilibrium' (2002)

Directed by Kurt Wimmer

Equilibrium is Kurt Wimmer's answer to George Orwell's Ninety Eighty-Four. John Preston (Bale) serves a totalitarian government that requires the population to take an emotion-suppressing drug. When the impeccably dressed Preston accidentally misses a dose, Bale gets to stretch his character from a rigid enforcer to a vulnerable protector, all while kicking major ass and dabbling in a romantic subplot.

While critics called the film a mishmash of previous sci-fi movies, giving it a 40% on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences loved the stylish action film, giving it an 81%. Predating Batman Begins, Equilibrium gave Bale the chance to show off his action skills while fully investing in Preston's 180-degree character arc. He single-handedly takes on gangs of faceless goons with swords, martial arts, and plenty of guns – nailing all of it. But the cherry on top of this action extravaganza is Preston's interaction with a puppy. Yes, a puppy.

1 'Reign of Fire' (2002)

Directed by Rob Bowman

The same year as Equilibrium, Bale starred in another underrated gem, Reign of Fire. In a London overrun with massive and well-rendered CGI dragons, Quinn (Bale) and Denton (a very intimidating Matthew McConaughey) aim to protect a group of survivors. On their quest to kill the male, preventing the dragons from mating, Quinn affords Bale the chance to be vulnerable as well as a ferocious leader when called into action.

Reign of Fire is an entertaining film with convincing acting and special effects across the board. While McConaughey personifies the more assertive Denton, barking orders and sporting muscles covered in tattoos, Bale's Quinn grounds the film in an emotional reality – even with the intimidating dragons. Reign of Fire also features Bale having a bit of fun reenacting a scene from Star Wars with a pre-300 Gerard Butler as Quinn's friend; a nice scene of levity during the destruction.

Reign of Fire Release Date July 12, 2002 Director Rob Bowman Cast Christian Bale, Matthew McConaughey, Izabella Scorupco, Gerard Butler, Scott Moutter, David Kennedy Rating PG-13 Runtime 101

