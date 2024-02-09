The Big Picture Christian Bale to go bald again for new role - this time as Frankenstein's Monster.

Bale, known for his transformative roles, takes on iconic monster character in Maggie Gyllenhaal's upcoming feature.

Filming of the new movie, which also stars Jessie Buckley and Penelope Cruz, begins shortly.

Christian Bale will once again be shaving his head for a role. Except this time, he'll be one of pop culture's most infamous monsters as opposed to a God Butcher. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Bale has been cast in the lead role of Frankenstein's Monster in Maggie Gyllenhaal's upcoming feature. Filming is set to begin soon.

Bale joins an impressive cast for the recently-announced project. Jessie Buckley (I'm Thinking of Ending Things), Annette Bening (NYAD), Penelope Cruz (Ferrari), and Peter Sarsgaard (The Batman) have also been cast in the film in undisclosed roles. News on this latest film from Gyllenhaal surfaced last August via Production Weekly. This will be Gyllenhaal's second feature film following The Lost Daughter, in which Buckley starred. While initially set at Netflix, Warner Bros. has now picked up the project with an unspecified release date.

What is Gyllenhaal and Bale's 'Frankenstein' Film About?

Image via Universal Pictures

As is often a theme of any Frankenstein work, Gyllenhaal's film will see Bale's Monster seeking love in the form of a bride. The logline of the film "follows a lowly Frankenstein who travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born." Further plot details are unknown at the moment, as are who will be playing the Bride or Dr. Euphronius.

Gyllenhaal and Bale's film isn't the only Frankenstein-related project currently underway. None other than Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water, Pan's Labyrinth) has his own film cooking surrounding one of Hollywood's most infamous monsters. Bale will contend opposite a handsome, and very up-and-coming, talent in Jacob Elordi (Saltburn), who will portray the Monster in that film. Like Gyllenhaal, del Toro has also assembled an impressive cast for his film. Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight), Mia Goth (X), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained), and Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front) are set to star in del Toro's film, described as one of his "passion projects."

Del Toro's film is set to begin filming this month, with an intended release date of late 2025 on Netflix. It's not hard to envision both films releasing in 2025, considering both are just about to film. While films with similar subject matter releasing in close proximity is nothing new for Hollywood, both Gyllenhaal and del Toro's films will tackle different aspects of the story. Furthermore, both are very unique and distinct filmmakers, sure to bring their own vision and perspective to the character and film as a whole.

Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest on Bale's take on Frankenstein's Monster in Gyllenhaal's upcoming film.