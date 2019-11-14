Christian Bale and Matt Damon Talk ‘Ford v Ferrari’ and Sing a-ha’s “Take On Me”

0

One of my favorite movies of 2019 is director James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari. Not only is the true-story racing drama incredibly well made, it’s loaded with fantastic performances from every single cast member. Trust me, if you want to see a brilliant piece of filmmaking, look no further than Ford v Ferrari. For more on the film, you can read Adam Chitwood’s glowing review.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, Ford v Ferrari is set against the backdrop of 1966’s 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France and follows maverick American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon), who is challenged by Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) and Lee Iacocca (Jon Bernthal) to build a revolutionary car that would allow Ford to challenge Ferrari. Christian Bale plays the fearless British racer Ken Miles, who gets behind the wheel of the new Ford racing vehicle. The film also stars Caitriona Balfe, Josh Lucas, and Noah Jupe.

With the film arriving in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Christian Bale and Matt Damon for a really fun interview. They talked about if they still get nervous before shooting a scene, if they know when they’re making a project if it’s going to be something special, what it was like filming their “pathetic” fight scene, and towards the end of the interview you can even hear them sing a-ha’s “Take on Me.” Why they sing that particular song will make sense as you watch the interview.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Christian Bale and Matt Damon: