In the early ‘70s, Shaft did not just usher in a new cinematic genre geared to black audiences. It redefined the image of a black leading man who was not subservient to authority and carried a charismatic swagger that overcame the criminal underworld. Then in 2000, the effort to revive the character for John Singleton’s soft reboot of Shaft struggled to recapture that zeitgeist moment from decades before.

The update of Shaft starring Samuel L. Jackson was misguided, reducing the once-militant private eye to an average street avenger. Though he retained the street cred to stand up against a corrupt justice system, the screenplay by Singleton, Richard Price (Clockers), and Shane Salerno (Armageddon) reduces Shaft to just a generic hero on a case no different than a typical TV cop show procedural. The film’s saving grace, aside from Jackson’s efforts to bring his no-nonsense attitude to the title role, is its incredibly talented cast, including Christian Bale, who played an antagonistic, wealthy bigot.

'Shaft' Suffers From Poor Execution of Its Themes