Bale’s return to the superhero genre involves a little shave off the top before all that CGI work.

Newly-released images from the production of Thor: Love and Thunder offer a peek at Christian Bale’s look as the film’s antagonist, Gorr the Butcher. The Taika Waititi-directed sequel to the 2017-hit Thor: Ragnarok is currently undergoing principal photography in Chris Hemsworth’s home country, Australia.

Due to the highly classified nature of Marvel Studios productions, it’s rare to catch a significant glimpse of one of their upcoming projects. Fortunately for fans, eagle-eyed paparazzi captured a sneak peek at Bale’s return to the superhero genre as the major Thor villain. The former Batman can be seen sporting a shaved head as Gorr who, as his title suggests, is hellbent on killing every god in the multiverse. Despite the transformation Bale has gone through, there is a lot of makeup and/or CGI that remains to be seen to complete his Gorr look. However, it’s still neat to see the actor committing to Love and Thunder in this day and age of rapidly evolving technology.

First appearing during Jason Aaron’s Thor: God of Thunder in 2012, Gorr is a relatively new villain that put the God of Thunder to the test unlike any other. After losing his wife and children in his wasteland of a planet, he is understandably not the biggest believer in the gods — that is, until he witnesses a literal god fall from the sky, who he kills and claims his weapon, the All-Black the Necrosword. Enraged by the uncaring nature of the powerful beings, he sets out to kill every single god in the multiverse, forcing Thor to team up with different versions of himself to stop Gorr’s eons-long mission. Pretty rad stuff for Waititi to mess with, if you ask us.

The fourth film in the Thor franchise will find Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir as the new Goddess of Thunder, while Tessa Thompson returns as the new ruler of Asgard in search of her queen. Love and Thunder also sees the Guardians of the Galaxy return to the big screen after Thor left with them at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Waititi will definitely have his hands full with the God of Thunder’s latest adventure.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to hit theaters on February 11, 2022. Check out the set photos below:

