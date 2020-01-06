Exclusive: Christian Bale in Talks to Join ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Oscar winner Christian Bale is in talks to join Chris Hemsworth in Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, Collider has exclusively learned.

Taika Waititi is returning to direct the sequel, which is gearing up to start production this summer. The follow-up to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok is shaping up to be Bale’s first comic book movie since his final turn as Batman in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises.

Marvel had no comment.

Tessa Thompson will reprise her Ragnarok role as Valkyrie, while Natalie Portman will return to the franchise as Jane Foster, who apparently becomes Thor in this movie. Waititi will also be back to provide the voice of Korg, who became an instant fan favorite. Marvel’s Kevin Feige will produce the comic book movie after the last Thor installment grossed $853 million worldwide. Bale’s role is being kept under wraps.

Bale currently stars in Fox/Disney’s racing drama Ford v Ferrari, which has grossed more than $200 million worldwide. He won an Oscar on his very nomination for The Fighter, and was also nominated for American Hustle, The Big Short, and Vice. He’s currently up for a SAG Award for his turn as Ken Miles in Ford v Ferrari.

Disney will release Thor: Love and Thunder on Nov. 5, 2021. You can watch Frosty interview Bale and his Ford v Ferrari co-star Matt Damon right here, or you can read up on Thor 4‘s possible inclusion of Jane Foster’s breast cancer storyline by clicking here.

Bale is represented by WME, and a representative for the actor did not respond to a request for comment.