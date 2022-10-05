The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been able to attract some of the world’s biggest movie stars to come play inside its sandbox. And while casting coups like Robert Redford and Glenn Close are impressive, nobody saw Christian Bale signing on as the villain in this year’s Thor: Love and Thunder. In a new GQ profile, Bale said that he was a fan of director Taika Waititi’s first Thor movie, Thor: Ragnarok, but admitted that working on Love and Thunder could get quite monotonous.

Known for his chameleonic transformations and seemingly serious dedication to the craft, Bale brought a degree of gravitas to Love and Thunder, an otherwise quite goofy movie. His villainous Gorr The God Butcher was given a moving arc that involved him having a crisis of faith after losing his daughter, and going on a suicide mission of sorts to kills all the gods in the universe.

But as grave as Gorr’s motivations in the movie were, Bale said that Love and Thunder was hardly an appropriate venue for some Method acting. Bale previously denied being a Method actor, which he said on Good Morning America in 2018 involves actually studying Stanislavski’s techniques. “I just wing it,” he’d said back then.

Image Via Disney

RELATED: The Duality of Power: Jane and Gorr's Parallels in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Nevertheless, Bale told GQ that going Method on Love and Thunder would’ve been pitiful, especially when he was trying to adjust to the fangs in his mouth and tripping over his tunic. He also admitted that he was often lost on the set of Love and Thunder; not literally, but because the amount of green screen work required on movies like this could be disorienting. In his own words:

“That’s the first time I’ve done that. I mean, the definition of it is monotony. You’ve got good people. You’ve got other actors who are far more experienced at it than me. Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do. I couldn’t even differentiate one stage from the next. They kept saying, ‘You’re on Stage Three.’ Well, it’s like, ‘Which one is that?’ ‘The blue one.' They’re like, ‘Yeah. But you’re on Stage Seven.’ ‘Which one is that?’ ‘The blue one.’ I was like, ‘Uh, where?’

Love and Thunder was shot in Australia, utilizing the LED StageCraft “volume” that was pioneered on the Disney+ show The Mandalorian. In fact, according to IndieWire, Bale shot on the volume himself, including the opening oasis scene in which Gorr becomes the God Butcher. But Bale isn’t the first actor from the Thor franchise to have complained about the drudgery of working on projects such as this. Chris Hemsworth, the God of Thunder himself, previously admitted to Vanity Fair that he was “bored” of Thor before Waititi came along and re-energized the franchise. Idris Elba, who appears in these films as Heimdall, told The Telegraph that doing reshoots on Thor: The Dark World was “torture.”

Love and Thunder, while successful at the box office, wasn’t quite as well received as Ragnarok. The film grossed over $760 million worldwide, but attracted criticism for its scattershot screenplay and Waititi’s direction. Bale has two movies lined up this year — the period caper Amsterdam, and the gothic thriller The Pale Blue Eye. You can watch our interview with Bale here: