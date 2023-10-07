The Big Picture If Footmen Tire You, What Will Horses Do? is a hilarious yet unintentionally funny film that exaggerates the threat of a Communist invasion in a hyperbolic manner.

Directed by Ron Ormond, an exploitation filmmaker turned born-again Christian, the movie combines his schlocky style with a focus on Christian films.

The film includes graphic violence, sexual content, and guilt-tripping, but its editing and unintentional humor give it an artistic merit despite its disturbing elements.

You’ve heard of Reefer Madness, the Christian propaganda movie that contends that smoking weed will cause one to go on a violent mass-murdering spree, but you probably haven’t heard of If Footmen Tire You, What Will Horses Do? which basically channels the sensibilities of Reefer Madness filtered through a cocktail of steroids and Cold War fearmongering to become one of the most insane films you’ll ever see. Naturally, that also makes it one of the most unintentionally hilarious movies ever made. Released in 1971, If Footmen Tire You is based on the sermon of the same name by Minister Estus W. Pirkle of the Southern Baptist Convention.

Running at a crisp 52 minutes, the film describes in hyperbolic detail the threat of a Communist invasion but ends up coming across as less like The War Game and more like a Family Guy sketch. But just because something is unintentionally hilarious doesn’t mean it’s without artistic merit. After all, as a work of editing, the film does impress, cutting between Pirkle’s sermon with the conversion of a “sinning” woman in the audience and dramatic (very, very dramatic) enactments of the supposed impending Communist takeover. This of course includes occupying soldiers with hilariously fake Russian and South American accents. If you ever thought you needed to hear an unprofessional actor in a cheap Russian uniform shout “Good morning, comrade pastor” in a hilariously forced fashion, this is the movie for you.

The Film Was Made By an Exploitation Filmmaker After He Found Christ

Image via The Ormond Organization

It’s a story just as strong (though not quite as funny) as the film itself. If Footmen Tire You was directed by exploitation filmmaker Ron Ormond, whose credits include the likes of 1953’s The Mesa of Lost Women and 1968’s The Exotic Ones. The former is about mutant spiders fighting regenerative super-women while the latter is about a monster that breaks free in a strip club and starts slaughtering its staff and customers alike. One would assume that Pirkle himself would have a problem with Ormond’s history, but in 1967 Ormond survived a plane crash. This was a wake-up call for him, causing him to abandon exploitation pictures, become a born-again Christian, and focus on the Lord’s work.

However, what makes If Footmen Tire You such a delight is that Ormond clearly couldn’t run from where he comes from for very long. Every one of his sensibilities as an exploitation director during the genre’s schlockiest era is readily apparent in every frame of the film, and that includes a drastic disregard for the audience’s comfort in favor of making his point. Blood, guts, and the threat of sexual violence run throughout this feature just as much as they do in Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s Grindhouse, but Ormond is just swapping his midnight movie audience for a Sunday mass one. These two sides of the same coin complement each other more neatly than you’d assume.

Image via The Ormond Organization

A proper trigger warning is in order for this one as Ormond and Pirkle pull no punches when it comes to their view of the impending threat of Communism. Consider some of their statistics (the accuracy of which is disputable, to say the least), as preached by Pirkle: in Korea, he claims, the communists killed 3,000,000 Christians. In Russia, 20,000,000. In China, 50,000,000. And in the U.S.? Their plan is to murder 67,000,000 Christians. That’s an oddly specific number that almost sounds like the Communists are raising their budget for a sequel of a slaughter. The film then cuts to the aftermath of a massacre, where several good Christian children lie dead on the floor (all white, dressed in their best Sunday clothes) with their throats slit (with some of the most hilarious fake blood you’ve seen since The Harder They Come). One even clutches onto a blood-soaked Bible which (and this is one of the most genuinely scary things about the film) Pirkle insists that you should never stray from, even under the threat of death.

There are several instances in this film in which the fake Communists attempt to force children into renouncing Jesus under the promise that if they do, they’ll set them free. Remember that moment in Martin Scorsese’s Silence when Andrew Garfield contemplates stepping on the image of Jesus in order to save the lives of the people tortured within eyeshot? Well at that moment, even if he was a 17th-century priest, he hears the voice of Jesus and decides to end the suffering of those around him. In Pirkle’s world, however, God isn’t all that forgiving. There’s a child who, under the threat of decapitation from the local Commissar (Cecil Scaife), valiantly proclaims, “Jesus, one day you died for me, now I’m willing to die for you.” Then his head gets cut off. This is a film that was shown to families in church.

RELATED: 10 Iconic So-Bad-They’re-Good Movies

Image via The Ormond Organization

We’ve discussed the film’s insistence on never vocally abandoning Jesus, even if it means just saying so will save your family from the threat of death. What’s a little more light-hearted and significantly less depraved to laugh at is the film’s view on sex. Abstinence of course, is anyone’s choice and everyone’s duty to respect it, but if there’s one thing that everyone’s favorite teen series has to tell us, it’s that sex education in schools is vital. Pirkle’s interpretation however of what exactly is being taught, seems slightly flawed. Pirkle discusses the hedonistic deviancy among the youth in the 60s and 70s as a direct symptom of Communist meddling.

In one of the film’s most hilarious moments, the camera cuts to a classroom led by a wavy-haired moustached man with a trippy shirt who says: “Boys and girls, as I have discussed with you many times before, I personally believe that female sex is necessary. And now, we will go on to discuss the seven erotic zones of passion in every woman.” Pirkle continues his crusade against the media, illustrating how it serves as a distraction from the Bible and does nothing but encourage violence (even though the images in the very film he preaches within are of significantly greater violence than anything to be found on public television).

The film does, however, feature an emotional arc in some capacity. A young sinning woman (credited only as Judy, played by Judy Creech) in the aisles of the church is quietly won over by Pirkle’s sermon and eventually repents, coming to Jesus in all His glory. This is after she of course hallucinates her dead mother’s voice as she vocalizes her desire for her daughter to have found salvation before her death. It’s a pretty sad moment, all things considered, if you subtract the blatant fear-mongering and guilt-tripping within every frame, but any emotion is swiftly slapped back with laughs when the film decides to fade to black on a close-up of Pirkle himself. As he calls upon his audience to come to the altar, he repeats the words, “Will you come?” three times, his voice gradually softening into whispers with every repetition. It really doesn’t get any less self-aware than this.

While brimming with enough so-bad-it’s-good energy to make Tommy Wiseau proud, the film was a resounding success, reported by The Guardian in the article above to have screened at churches and church camps around the world. Ormond and Pirkle didn’t stop there, rounding out a trilogy together that includes The Burning Hell, a literal depiction of Hell that actually features Pirkle as a corpse covered in maggots (say what you will but just like James Cameron on The Abyss, this man wasn’t going to ask his subjects to do anything he wouldn’t do himself), and The Believer, depicting the glory of Heaven. There was a time when these films would have been difficult to find but fortunately, neo-exploitation king Nicolas Winding Refn divinely resurrected all three in a restoration effort undertaken for his streaming service, byNWR.com. It’s one of the many instances that show that ‘bad’ movies can inspire filmmakers and nourish their viewers just as much as any masterpiece, prompting one to ponder if there’s really any difference at all.