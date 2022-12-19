Topic shared today with Collider a trailer for their upcoming Italian series Christian. The show offers a curious blend of supernatural and religious themes paired with a detective story and crime drama – and a bit of dark humor for good measure. We can now reveal the trailer to you and unveil the release date for the series: It premieres on Topic less than a month from now, on January 5, with three episodes right off the bat.

The story of Christian centers around the title character (played by Edoardo Pesce), a criminal who lives in a violent neighborhood and does dirty work for a local crime boss. His life changes when he wakes up one day with Jesus-like powers: He can save and cure people. As the trailer makes it clear, the Italian series has a pretty gritty tone, and even with jokes and religious themes you can get the sense that it won’t be an easy watch.

Christian Doesn't Seem Afraid to Dig Deep

After all, the first miracle executed by Christian is resuscitating his best friend Rachele (Silvia D’Amico), who almost went in the light's direction after a drug overdose. Light stuff. The trailer also suggests that the series will touch on some delicate subjects like the connection between poverty and religion, as well as the kind of person that one can become after they stand at the threshold of life and death and get to decide who lives and dies.

Image via Topic

Topic is Carefully Adding Great Series From Overseas to Its Catalog

Christian is created by Enrico Audenino, Valerio Cilio, and Roberto Cinardi. It originally premiered on Sky Atlantic, and the series is part of a carefully curated slate of titles from overseas that Topic has been premiering on this side of the puddle. Recently, the streaming platform brought to our screens Swedish Agatha Christie’s Hjerson and Netherlands’ The Spectacular.

Topic premieres Christian with three episodes on January 5. The remaining three episodes will roll out weekly. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: