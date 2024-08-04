Perhaps the most iconic actor named Christian who rose to fame in the 1980s as a child actor before finding success in adult roles later would be Christian Bale, but the runner-up is surely the similarly great Christian Slater. His filmography has been somewhat inconsistent, sure, but he has a unique charm and presence as an actor, and he’s been well-cast across a fairly wide assortment of genres over the decades.

The following focuses only on his film performances, so Mr. Robot will be missing here (but he’s great in that show, so consider it being mentioned here an honorable mention of sorts). These movies showcase Slater at his best, and are also well-made or, at the very least, interesting films. They're ranked below, beginning with some more niche titles and ending with the stone-cold classics Slater’s been in.

10 'The Legend of Billie Jean' (1985)

Director: Matthew Robbins

To start with something of a cult movie (maybe a little B-grade, too), The Legend of Billie Jean isn't one of the most widely acclaimed Christian Slater movies, but it has its charms for something a little niche. It’s also worth mentioning because it was Slater’s feature film debut, and he plays the sibling of Helen Slater’s character, but they’re not actually related in real life. Coincidences are fun.

The Legend of Billie Jean also has nothing to do with the Michael Jackson song of the same name, and is about a dispute between youngsters that spirals out of control, and sees the aforementioned pair of siblings clash with the law. It’s got the kind of energy and rebellious attitude you'd want out of a youth-focused film of this era, and it gets the job done as a down-and-dirty action/drama flick.

9 'The Contender' (2000)

Director: Rod Lurie

2024 is an election year in the U.S., and it’s unlikely to be a total coincidence that films like Civil War and The Apprentice are coming out during such a year. Similarly, The Contender came out in 2000, another election year, and had a plot that involved the president having to select another vice president after his passes away, with a senator named Laine Hanson finding her life dramatically impacted after she’s selected for the position.

It's a film with an impressive cast, of which Christian Slater is ultimately a fairly small part, given the likes of Gary Oldman, Joan Allen, and Jeff Bridges are also in The Contender (the latter two getting Oscar nominations). It’s a film distinctly of its time, and partly inspired by the infamous Clinton–Lewinsky scandal, but still holds up pretty well as a political drama/thriller.

8 'The Wife' (2017)

Director: Björn Runge

While The Wife might not be the most riveting thing in the world, it does satisfy quite well as a straightforward drama, and is ultimately a great showcase for the lead actors involved. Glenn Close shines the brightest of the bunch, and gets the film’s best material to work with, but co-stars Jonathan Pryce and Christian Slater are also more than solid.

The premise here involves the husband of a married couple traveling to Stockholm to accept a Nobel Prize for Literature, and various things that happen – or don’t happen – that lead to his wife having doubts about her continued support of him. It’s a subtle kind of movie, but the acting is all strong and there is a quietness to the drama that can be compelling, so long as you're attentive and okay with a somewhat methodical pace.

7 'Tucker: The Man and His Dream' (1988)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Though Francis Ford Coppola has made some of the most iconic and acclaimed movies of all time, a good deal of his filmography remains unexplored by most. Digging beyond The Godfather(s), Apocalypse Now, and The Conversation, you do eventually get to lesser-known titles like Tucker: The Man and His Dream, with this 1988 film being refreshingly straightforward and generally endearing.

The optimism of the title is reflected well by the central character, Preston Tucker, who has aspirations of designing what he feels is a perfect automobile, though his dream is made harder to achieve thanks to industry tycoons. Tucker: The Man and His Dream works as an underdog story, and it’s an ode to creativity and passion; something Coppola can likely relate to, as a filmmaker. And two cast members here were also in The Contender, alongside Christian Slater: Jeff Bridges (who plays Tucker) and Joan Allen (who plays his wife, Vera).

6 'Interview with the Vampire' (1994)

Director: Neil Jordan

A semi-classic gothic horror movie that now might have been eclipsed by a TV show of the same name, Interview with the Vampire could well be a contender for the best-cast movie of the 1990s. Slater’s here in a small role (playing the interviewer, effectively), and is joined by the likes of Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Thandiwe Newton, and Kirsten Dunst (the latter in one of her earliest roles).

Thanks to the framing device of that titular interview, Interview with the Vampire is mostly made up of flashbacks that paint a portrait of a long, oftentimes difficult, and relatively gruesome life lived by a – you guessed it – vampire. It’s a little campy at times, but the theatricality generally works. It’s a heightened and bold film; not necessarily perfect, but it’s definitely entertaining and well-made.

5 'Nymphomaniac' (2013)

Director: Lars von Trier

A brutal, downbeat, sexually explicit, and lengthy two-part film, Nymphomaniac is understandably a hard sell, and certainly not for everyone. It sees filmmaker Lars von Trier at his most provocative and close to his most nihilistic, with the two halves of Nymphomaniac covering the dramatic – and ultimately tragic – life story of a woman named Joe, who’s addicted to sex.

Slater appears as Joe’s father (he’s not given any other name), and is slightly more of a presence in Nymphomaniac Vol. 1, versus Vol. 2. Vol. 1 is probably the stronger half overall, because the way Vol. 2 eventually ends is strange and unsatisfying, even by von Trier’s standards. Still, those who don’t mind arthouse films and don’t mind being confronted might come away impressed by Nymphomaniac. There’s little else out there like it, that’s for sure.

4 'Pump Up the Volume' (1990)

Director: Allan Moyle

There’s a lot to be said about Pump Up the Volume regarding the ways it was ahead of its time. It does revolve around radio, in the sense that Christian Slater plays a teenager who becomes a popular underground pirate DJ, but some of the darker themes it ends up touching on (and its exploration of loneliness and wanting to belong) make it remain relevant during the internet age.

That’s also to say that Pump Up the Volume has built up more recognition as the years have gone along, and it’s revealed itself to be surprisingly forward-thinking. It also could well be the most underrated film Christian Slater’s ever played the lead role in, and can potentially be paired – in some ways – with another soon-to-be-mentioned film of his from 1989.

3 'The Name of the Rose' (1986)

Director: Jean-Jacques Annaud

Though it was released a year after The Legend of Billie Jean, The Name of the Rose could be seen as Christian Slater’s actual breakout role, because the consensus around this one’s a good deal more positive. It pairs Sean Connery with Slater, the former playing a Franciscan monk and the latter playing his novice, with both working together to uncover a conspiracy that might be behind the murder of several monks at a monastery.

It's a murder-mystery movie, as a result, but it has an unexpected tone/feel to it, and the unique setting for this genre (plus the fact it’s set during the 14th century) also helps. The Name of the Rose unfolds slowly but surely, and looks spectacular throughout, with the performances by Connery and Slater also being up there with the very best that either’s ever given.

2 'True Romance' (1993)

Director: Tony Scott

True Romance has a dynamite script courtesy of Quentin Tarantino, reliably bold direction from Tony Scott, and an incredible cast headed by Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette. The number of well-known supporting players here is truly staggering, given True Romance also features Dennis Hopper, Val Kilmer, Gary Oldman, Brad Pitt, Christopher Walken, Samuel L. Jackson, and James Gandolfini, among others.

The plot is simple but thoroughly engaging, being about two young lovers who go on the run after stealing cocaine from some very powerful (and subsequently not too happy) criminals. True Romance successfully blends romance (obviously), crime, action, and thriller genres, all while being very stylish and undoubtedly packed to the brim with memorable scenes and standout performances. Some of the big names in the cast are only on-screen for a limited time, but all manage to shine regardless.

1 'Heathers' (1989)

Director: Michael Lehmann

Perhaps one of the best satirical dark comedies ever made, Heathers has lost none of its power to shock, unnerve, and entertain in the 30+ years since it first came out. Christian Slater had been in some well-regarded movies before this point, but Heathers still felt like something of a breakout role for him (even more so than The Name of the Rose). The same goes for Winona Ryder; Heathers wasn’t her first big movie, but it was one of her first great ones.

Narratively, Heathers takes high school drama and rivalries between teenage girls and pushes things to murderous extremes, with Slater’s character – the charismatic but disturbed J.D – being behind much of the escalation. It’s certainly not a nice movie, nor a particularly optimistic one, but it has a timeless sort of attitude and an easy-to-respect determination to push boundaries and mine humor from difficult subjects/ideas.

