Jesus didn't please everyone, and history is about to repeat itself on our screens. In Season 1 of Topic exclusive series Christian, the title character (played by Edoardo Pesce) suddenly found himself with healing powers. This drastically changed his reality, of those around him, and especially his friend’s Rachele's (Silvia D’amico) who was brought back to life after an overdose. Now, Topic shared with Collider that Season 2 is coming, with higher stakes presented in the trailer that we can now share with you. Topic also allowed Collider to reveal when Season 2 premieres: Just a little over a week from now, on July 6.

The trailer from Season 2 of Christian goes straight to the point and asks a question that’s both literal and philosophical: What happens when a king dies? In the story, Christian was able to eliminate none other than drug kingpin Lino (Giordano de Plano), but this means the time has come for someone to step in and take his place. Is it the time for someone as evil as Lino to erupt, or should Christian take the reins of the situation and shift the beliefs and behavior of his surrounding community?

Whatever his decision, it won’t come easy. As the trailer suggests, the series will delve deeper into its mythology and bring forward a new character called The Dark Woman. She presents herself as “the good guy,” but her vibe suggests otherwise. Her plan seems pretty clear: Annihilation and putting to rest the Blond Man’s (Giulio Beranek) prophecy.

Christian Is a Part of an Ambitious Slate of Series

Christian is created by Enrico Audenino, Valerio Cili, and Roberto Cinardi. The series has a unique blend of religious themes, supernatural powers, crime and dark humor, but it seems like Season 2 will be a little more serious since Christian is forced to step up and be a leader, even though this wasn’t the role he chose for himself.

Topic is a streaming platform that carefully curates titles from Europe and other parts of the world in order to bring them to American audiences. The streamer hardly shies away from serious and gritty stories: Over the last years, it has debuted compelling and critically acclaimed titles like The Killing, Bullets, Temple, Blackport, and Helsinki Syndrome.

Topic premieres Season 2 of Christian on July 6 with three episodes. The remaining three episodes are set to roll out weekly. You can watch the exclusive trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: