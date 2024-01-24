Christina Applegate first graced television screens as a literal baby in an episode of Days of Our Lives. Since then, she has only gone from strength to strength as a performer and producer, earning several awards including a Primetime Emmy for her scene-stealing guest role on Friends, a Theatre World Award for her turn as the titular Sweet Charity on Broadway, a People's Choice Award for her work on Samantha Who?, and a TV Land Award for her breakout role on the classic sitcom Married...with Children. From Kelly Bundy to her most recent role of Jen Harding in the Emmy-nominated Dead to Me, Applegate has been the anchor and heart of many great TV series.

What doesn't get talked about enough – and Christina Applegate deserves much more praise for – is her comedic genius and ability to translate that onto to the big screen. She started headlining films as young as 20 years old and elevates any material she's given, from sweet romances to laugh-out-loud romps. In 2021, Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), which she tearfully joked about at the recent 75th Emmy Awards, and announced her likely retirement from live-action filmmaking. Given the legendary actress' brilliant filmography, what better time than now to take a look at some of her best?

10 'Surviving Christmas' (2004)

Directed by Mike Mitchell

Often overlooked due to the "Bennifer" craze that swept the time, Surviving Christmas is a holiday comedy starring Christina Applegate alongside Ben Affleck, James Gandolfini, and Catherine O'Hara. Wealthy and recently-dumped Drew (Affleck) offers the family living in his childhood home $250,000 to pretend to be his family for Christmas, so he doesn't have to spend it alone. Applegate portrays Tom (Gandolfini) and Christine's (O'Hara) daughter, Alicia, who snarkily upends Drew's plans.

Christina Applegate excels at playing characters who call it like it is, and Surviving Christmas is another example of her stellar work. Not only does Alicia call out Drew for the sham he is, she beats him at his own game and still manages to be likable. This surprisingly heartwarming flick is just as much attributed to Applegate's grounded performance as it is the bickering between Gandolfini and Affleck, which contributes to many comedic moments. But Applegate, again, provides the relatable backbone of the film; she melts the heart of her always gruff father, just as she does the audience's.

9 'Suzanne's Diary for Nicholas' (2005)

Directed by Richard Friedenberg

Suzanne's Diary for Nicholas is a TV film based on the romance novel by James Patterson, who is most well-known for his crime thrillers like Alex Cross. The film stars Christina Applegate as Suzanne and then-husband Johnathon Schaech as her suitor Matt. The romantic drama is filled with tragedy and grief, as Suzanne's diary for her and Matt's son recounts the beginning of their love story and leads up to the day she suffered a heart attack.

The tearjerker allowed Applegate to explore a more serious role than what audiences were used to seeing her in, as well as play opposite her real-life love. While the present-day plot between Matt and his new girlfriend didn't inspire viewers, Suzanne's story, told through flashbacks, captivated audiences due to Applegate's admirable and vulnerable performance. The film might be too sentimental or bittersweet for some, but it gave Applegate the chance to show off her versatility in a dramatic piece.

8 'Going the Distance' (2010)

Directed by Nanette Burstein

In Going the Distance, Christina Applegate plays Corinne, Erin's (played by Drew Barrymore) sister and voice of reason. This romantic-comedy stars then-partners Barrymore and Justin Long as a couple trying to maintain a long-distance relationship through various life changes, and also features Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis in supporting roles. Applegate also bounces off Jim Gaffigan, as Corinne's husband, in some over-the-top "dry-humping" physical comedy.

While the film itself split audiences, the realistic approach to the romance was a perfect fit for Applegate's heartfelt performance; she steals scenes from a flustered Barrymore with her sardonic and dry sense of reality. Applegate is willing to "go the distance" with her physical comedy, but she also injects the silliness with earnest love for her sister. In a scene that seems tailor-made for Applegate, Corinne protectively warns Long's Garrett not to mess with her sister with tears of love and worry hidden just under the surface.

7 'Just Visiting' (2001)

Directed by Jean-Marie Poiré

A remake of the French film Les Visiteurs, Just Visiting features Jean Reno (in a rare comedic role) as 12th-century Count Thibault and Christian Clavier as his serf, who accidentally time travel to 2001's Chicago. This ridiculous premise sets the stage for many fish-out-of-water mishaps, and the questionable multi-generational flirtation – Applegate's present-day character, Julia, is a descendant of Thibault and Rosalind (also Applegate) – thankfully doesn't go too far.

Alongside fellow '90s starlet Tara Reid, Applegate gamely does her best with the broad slapstick comedy, and viewers appreciated the less raunchy, more family-friendly humor of the film. After seeing her as "ditzy" Kelly Bundy for years, fans appreciated Applegate's mature and intelligent character of Julia, and commended her passionate and subtle performance. She expertly portrayed the arc of going from being unsure of herself to finding confidence and strength within, even though a bizarre series of events led her there.

6 'Anchorman 2' (2013)

Directed by Adam McKay

Anchorman 2 reteams the legendary Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell), Veronica Corningstone (Applegate), and other returning characters and brings them, sometimes kicking and screaming, into the '80s. While trying to piggyback off the original's success (albeit almost 10 years later), Anchorman 2 was hit-or-miss with critics but generally appreciated by fans of the IP. Audiences wanted more antics, and the Channel Four News Team didn't disappoint, bringing bigger stakes and bigger brawls to theaters.

Anchorman 2 doesn't give Applegate's Veronica Corningstone as much to do as the original, mainly sidelining her to Ron Burgundy's histrionic-prone, off-and-on-again wife. But she gamely throws caution to the wind and gives a go-for-broke performance, making the most of her screen time. Veronica Corningstone, thanks to Applegate's magnetism, provides a bright and familiar role among the never-ending cavalcade of cameos.

5 'Hall Pass' (2011)

Directed by Bobby & Peter Farrelly

Hall Pass, directed by the Farrelly brothers, follows two long-married couples – Rick (Owen Wilson) and Maggie (Jenna Fischer), and Fred (Jason Sudeikis) and Grace (Applegate) – after the wives give their husbands one week to sleep with other women. While the men are given free rein to be their raunchy selves, Maggie and Grace go from stressed to ballsy when they decide that they deserve hall passes of their own, and fans rejoice when Grace gets a little action from Gerry (future-Superman Tyler Hoechlin).

Both Applegate and Fischer deftly portray their characters' arcs, going from doubt and worry to secure in themselves and their relationships, even given their drastically different paths. Viewers are drawn to Applegate's comedic timing in a scene that finds Grace and Maggie publicly watching Fred and Rick, who are unaware they're on surveillance cameras. Her wide-eyed and mortified reactions to her husband's inappropriate behavior and language are both hysterical and relatable – and she doesn't have to say a word.

4 'The Sweetest Thing' (2002)

Directed by Roger Kumble

The underrated The Sweetest Thing stars Christina Applegate as Courtney, the hype-girl best friend to lead Cameron Diaz's Christina as they take a raunchy road-trip to find love. Also starring Selma Blair (who herself is living with MS), the film follows Courtney and Christina as they travel for several accident-prone hours to inadvertently crash Peter's (Thomas Jane) wedding. Throughout the ups and ridiculous downs, the two besties bounce off each other in a female friendship for the ages, and take part in the absurd (see, a song-dance-number dedicated to male genitalia) to surprisingly endearing effect.

Applegate's no-BS delivery when Courtney gives her flighty friends advice contrasts with her flirtatious and demure demeanor when speaking to men in the club; she is smart and knows what she's doing, which is putting on an act. Applegate adds more depth by bringing in her softer and genuine side when Courtney ultimately finds herself smitten. As portrayed by Applegate, her supporting Courtney has more of a character arc than the romantic lead. Christina Applegate really shines in this film, which is more about women growing and supporting each other – even in crazy endeavors.

3 'Bad Moms' (2016)

Directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore

Christina Applegate leans into her mean girl side in Bad Moms as Gwendolyn, president of the PTA and antagonist to Amy (Mila Kunis), Carla (Kathryn Hahn), and Kiki (Kristen Bell). With such a stacked cast of seasoned comedy pros, Applegate still stands out among them as she needles and pokes at her fellow moms throughout the film. And it's saying a lot that Applegate manages to hold her own (not counting her two semi-forgettable lackeys) against three stars (Kunis, Hahn, and Bell).

Another film that features strong female friendships, even though Gwendolyn is not included in that group, Bad Moms uses Applegate's dry humor to great effect. Her quips drip with sarcasm, and she's able to turn the knife that much deeper with a smile punctuating her insult. But thanks to Applegate's overall endearing personality, it's easy for fans to welcome her character into the fold after her change of heart and apologies to the other women.

Bad Moms Release Date July 28, 2016 Director Jon Lucas , Scott Moore Cast Mila Kunis , Kristen Bell , Christina Applegate Runtime 100

2 'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead' (1991)

Directed by Stephen Herek

Cult classic Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead marks her first lead role in a feature film, and is a must-watch for any Christina Applegate fan. While it takes place in the early '90s, the themes – like the challenges women face in the workplace or how established companies hesitate to amplify fresh voices – still resonate today. At only 17 years old, Applegate's character Swell also foreshadows her later turn as Veronica Corningstone; both women are extremely driven and empowered by their career milestones.

More than capable and mature for her age, Applegate's Swell forges her resume to secure a job as a fashion executive's assistant. She admirably handles herself with confidence in the face of sexual harassment in the office, and she sweetly flirts with clueless Bryan (Josh Charles) in an age-appropriate romance. A young David Duchovny shows up playing a sleazy foil to Swell, but Applegate's courage and self-assuredness secure her win over adversity, and shows up in her later roles as a voice of reason among chaos. She's "right on top of it, Rose!"

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead Release Date June 7, 1991 Director Stephen Herek Cast Christina Applegate , Joanna Cassidy , John Getz , Josh Charles , Keith Coogan , Concetta Tomei Runtime 102

1 'Anchorman' (2004)

Directed by Adam McKay

Anchorman was "kind of a big deal" when it released (and is still quoted today), and it's Christina Applegate's biggest film in terms of box-office success. Going head-to-head, comedic barb-to-comedic barb, with improv legend Will Ferrell in one of his most iconic roles, Applegate demonstrates that she is a quick-witted and unstoppable force, giving as good as the guys can. Veronica is on a mission to achieve her dream of being an anchor, and no amount of harassment or insults will stop her.

Among a top-notch cast, including Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, and David Koechner, Applegate's Veronica exemplifies a strong woman and calls the men out on their BS, especially in the first half of the film. She brings with her a biting professionalism amid the ridiculous antics of the Channel Four News Team, and masterfully turns on the charm when needed for the romantic subplot. Director Adam McKay's debut film, Anchorman shows that Christina Applegate (in character or not) is a comedy legend that is not to be underestimated.

