The Big Picture Christina Haack's ex-husband, Joshua Hall, was removed from the show following their divorce, leaving her to compete alone.

Haack dismisses the idea of ex-husband Ant Anstead joining the show but leaves the possibility open for future seasons.

Haack's rocky history with exes includes working with Tarek and Ant; fans are left speculating about Anstead's potential appearance.

Since Christina Hall (neé Haack) and Joshua Hall filed for divorce last month, fans have since wondered what it means for the show. Subsequently, Hall was axed from the show, while Haack carried on by herself. The anticipated HGTV series The Flip Off was meant to have Haack and Hall compete against her ex-husband Tarek El-Moussa and his wife and Selling Sunset alum Heather El-Moussa in a house flipping competition for profit and bragging rights. However, with all that now changed, fans are wondering if her ex-husband Ant Anstead — with whom she shares one child — would take his place. However, while Haack quickly shuts it down, she never says never.

This week, Haack took to Instagram to respond to a fan after they asked if adding Anstead to the new HGTV series could be a genius move. However, working with her ex-husband is more than enough for her. Fans know that Haack and El Moussa were married from 2009 to 2018 and share two children. While they still filmed Flip or Flop until the show ended in 2022, she doesn't want to work with more exes — even if she recently reconnected with Anstead on social. Setting the record straight on a possible Anstead appearance on The Flip Off, she told Backgrid, “It would be good for ratings, but I can’t work with any more exes. I already work with Tarek.”

But she did not completely shut down the idea of Anstead joining. Instead, Haack responded: “Maybe Season 2,” leaving fans wondering if Anstead could appear after all. However, as PEOPLE also reported this news, they reached out to his representatives for commentary. No representative has responded.

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead Have a Rocky History

Image via HGTV

Haack and Hall were only married for less than three years before they filed for divorce. Fans were shocked, as they appeared happy and contented on their social media platforms shortly before news of their divorce broke. But since filing for divorce, Haack has slammed Hall online, indicating things are not as friendly as they seem. As for Hall's possible replacement, Haack has since returned to The Flip Off, but HGTV has yet to confirm her ex-husband Ant Anstead's status on the show, even if she has no partner.

Before there was Hall, there was Anstead. It was shortly after her divorce from El Moussa that she married the British reality star after they met in late 2017. In December 2018, they got married and had their only son in September 2019. Their marriage was short-lived, and they split up the following year in September. But their divorce was not smooth sailing. They were involved in a custody battle over their child, which ended in them sharing joint legal and physical custody.

Aside from El Moussa, whom Haack worked with for several seasons, Anstead also appeared on her HGTV show Christina on the Coast. The show dug into the pair's relationship while dating and all through marriage. As for Hall, he appeared in her series as well when they were together. Haack opened up to Collider reporter and Reality TV Editor, Brenda Alexander about her dynamic with Hall when they worked together.

"I'm super excited. I did Flip or Flop for 10 seasons, and I missed flipping houses. Josh and I flipped a couple in Tennessee, and in doing that, I just kind of thought it would be great to do it again, but in a different way, and do a competition show. Josh and I were already with the network, and I obviously worked with my ex-husband before that. And I think ultimately, the fans are going to love it."

From the sounds of it, maybe working with another ex-husband is not the best idea. Or maybe it is — time will tell.

Flip or Flop Release Date April 16, 2013 Cast Tarek El Moussa , Christina Haack Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10 Network HGTV Streaming Service(s) Max Expand

Before The Flip Off premieres in early 2025, Flip or Flop is available to stream on Max.

Watch on Max