The conundrums between estranged spouses Christina Haack and Joshua Hall know no end! In the February 26, 2025, episode of The Flip Off Season 1, the HGTV star discovered that a vehicle from her Tennessee home — where Hall was staying — had gone missing.

Naturally, the mom of two assumed that her estranged husband had stolen one of her vehicles. In the episode Haack was having a heart-to-heart conversation with her friend Cassie Schienle about why she had to transfer her stuff from her Leiper’s Fork home. The reality TV star’s parents helped transport her things from the property during the move. The Christina in the Country star told her friend that during that time, her parents had noticed that the UTV in her garage was missing. Haack concluded that Hall had stolen the vehicle, addressing a greater concern she had about his impending actions in the following words:

“He took it. He thinks all of this is his even though I bought this before marriage. That’s when I was like, I need to get all this stuff out of here. Like, he’s just going to steal it all.”

While the running narrative amid their divorce proceedings had been about how Hall is trying to embezzle Haack’s earnings, a source close to the Tennessee-based realtor reveals an explanation for the missing UTV. The source told People that Hall was simply “washing and gassing up” the vehicle in anticipation of his estranged spouse’s parents’ visit. Hall was legally allowed to reside in the Tennessee home after the former couple filed for divorce in July 2024.

