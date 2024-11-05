Rumor mills are churning with news on Christina Haack possibly having a new beau in her life amid her messy divorce battle with her third husband, Joshua Hall. The Flip or Flop star took to social media to wish her “great friend” on his birthday, and fans didn’t hold back from building castles in the air.

Christina Haack shared a post on her Instagram account on November 2, 2024, alongside her friend Jared Merrell, whom she called a “brother from another mother.” The Christina on the Coast star wished her friend a happy birthday with an adorable picture of the duo alongside a caption where she gushed about him being a great friend. The reality TV star also shared how she was happy to be celebrating with him all weekend. It must be noted that the caption also sported the following line:

“Love you and your family so much.”

Fans were none the wiser while flooding Haack’s comments section with allegations and questions on whether Merrell was her new man. Unfortunately, those rumors are baseless as Merrell is a married man, and Haack’s birthday post was just a friendly appreciation for her buddy. Merrell and his wife had left sweet comments under Haack’s post, so fans need to give it a rest with their assumptions.

Joshua Hall Was Spotted in a New Promo for ‘The Flip Off’

There’s no doubt that Christina Haack has an eagle-eyed fan following! Fans were quick to catch a glimpse of Joshua Hall in a new promo for the HGTV show The Flip Off featuring Haack, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather Rae El Moussa. The trio made a joint post on their Instagram accounts on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, to promote the upcoming reality competition show.

Fans were perplexed to spot Hall in the promo, considering the fact that he was booted off the show following his ongoing divorce from the Christina in the Country star. He was originally set to team up alongside his then-wife on the house-flipping competition series opposite Haack’s ex-husband and his current wife, Tarek, and Heather Rae El Moussa, respectively. The promo features the trio engaged in fun banter, pulling each other’s leg — as has been the running theme for all promos of The Flip Off.

Christina Haack Has a New HGTV Show

Image via HGTV

Based on the outfits worn in the promo, it appears to have been shot at the same time as the first promo for the show posted on their Instagram accounts on May 15, 2024—just three months before Haack and Hall called it quits. The Flip Off is set to premiere in early 2025 with a two-hour premiere and currently does not have an official release date.

Christina in the Country Season 2 will premiere on November 12, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. The episode will also be available to stream on Discovery+ on the same day and time. The show’s previous season can be streamed on the same platform.

