HGTV sensation Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s reason for being heavily reported in the media on July 16 shocked many. In July, TMZ broke the news that Haack and Hall were getting a divorce after nearly three years of marriage, due to “irreconcilable differences”. Meanwhile, Haack alongside the El Moussas generated excitement over The Flip Off. Haack stars in Christina on The Coast with Hall guest starring throughout the series and hosted Flip or Flop alongside ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. This is Haack’s third divorce, as she divorced El Moussa and Ant Anstead before she married Joshua.

The divorce has since put a spanner in the works on HGTV’s upcoming series Flip Or Flop. Starring Haack, Hall and the El Moussas, this series follows the two couples as they compete in a house-flipping competition for profit and bragging rights. Because of the divorce, the show is now in limbo, with little to no updates on the fate of the show from HGTV, due to be released in 2025. Following the divorce, both have engaged in bitter arguments and shade online. It is only recently that the estranged couple began to take steps towards finalizing their divorce. Here are the latest updates on Haack and Hall’s divorce that many HGTV fans did not see coming.

What Was In The Divorce Filing?

Image via HGTV

On July 15, Hall and Haack filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” as their reason. However, the date of separation has been recorded as July 7. In Hall’s filing, he requested spousal support from Haack and the termination of Haack’s right to collect from him. He also asked the court for all rights to his property and equal division of community property he acquired before the marriage. This includes the couples’ Newport Beach, California house, and any rights to the Discovery and HGTV shows they developed, produced, or contracted with during the marriage. Haack’s filing, which requests that her last name be restored to Haack, states that she will provide the court with a list of separate property assets and debts at a later date.

What is Happening With ‘The Flip Off’?

Image via HGTV

Following the news that Haack and Hall filed for divorce, US Weekly reported that Hall was axed from The Flip Off. As Hall and Haack were going through a divorce, the reasons why are easy to understand and assume. Since the news broke about Hall’s firing from the show, Haack has appeared in promotions of the upcoming HGTV series alongside the El Moussas, with Hall nowhere in sight. Other reports have also stated that Haack has since returned to filming The Flip Off without her estranged husband.

In more court documents that In Touch Weekly obtained, Hall also made a claim that Haack tried to get him removed from The Flip Off, as she is “also seeking to have me removed from a contractual agreement we entered into for the production of a new HGTV show The Flip Off.” HGTV has since not responded to the reports that Hall was axed from The Flip Off, and has not confirmed his role on the show.

Where is the $35k That Hall Transferred to His Account?

Image via HGTV

Following the divorce filings, Haack publicly accused Hall of transferring $35k to his bank account. Regarding the $35k, Hall has provided reasons as to why he transferred the money into his personal account instead of his business account. Stating that he has managed Haack’s rental proeprties during their marriage, he said they bought three properities to flip, and he had asked Haack’s property manager to deposit the $35k to his personal account as he “needed access” to the money to continue managing the properties. He told the court that the money was not for personal use.

In response to Haack’s claims, Hall said that he had “no issues” in returning the money. The estranged couple has since reached an agreement for him to repay $35k to Haack. However, Hall stated in court documents that Haack “unilaterally removed” Hall’s access to the business account. In court documents that In Touch Weekly obtained, Hall claimed that she cancelled access to their joint American Express card which he uses for daily expenses.

“To avoid any delay in paying vendors and other imminent expenses related to the properties, and to ensure guests were not impacted by nonpayment, I requested that the rental income be transferred to an account that I have access to,” he said. “I always acted as a fiduciary to the properties, and I helped increase the rental income profits. Following our separation, I intended to continue acting in the best interest of the properties until our dissolution was finalized.”

Does Hall Still Live With Haack?

Image by Discovery+/HGTV

Following the divorce, Hall had agreed to move out of the home they shared so Haack could live at the property with the children she shares with El Moussa and Anstead. Through their attorneys, the estranged couple agreed for Hall to access King’s Place on August 2 2024 so he can officially move out of the property. However, when he arrived to visit the kids and move his belongings, he stated that court documents were “missing” from his chest of draws, and when he arrived, Haack had notified the paparazzi.

In Touch Weekly obtained court documents in which Hall states that Haack recorded him with her friends. “I have only requested to have limited access so I may retrieve some of my personal belongings as I left all my items behind, including my dog,” he stated. “Since our separation, I have not come to the Kings Place property on ‘several occasions,’ as Christina contends. By agreement, I went to the property on 7/15 to obtain some personal items. When I went to obtain some of my items from my closet, I noticed that my drawers had been ransacked and certain documents were missing”.

“I was then confronted by Christina and two of her friends, “he continued. “They proceeded to follow me around while recording me with their cell phones. Christina began making financial threats towards me, demanding to know how much money I intend to ‘steal’ from her as part of a settlement in our case. To avoid further conflict, I only grabbed a few items and left the home.”

“Since the time of drafting this declaration, Christina and I agreed (through our attorneys) that I would have access to the Kings Place residence on 8/2/2024 to move out all of my personal belongings. When I arrived on this date, Christina had notified the paparazzi, who were waiting for me outside the home.”

How Have The HGTV Stars Settled Their Property Issues?

Image via HGTV

Hall requested spousal support in the divorce filing, and Haack agreed to another alternative. Page Six reports that Haack agreed to pay a $100k advance to her estranged husband, for expenses such as bills and attorney fees. Sources previously stated to Us Weekly that Haack had previously offered a seven figure deal to Hall in August. However, Hall had rejected that deal, as attorneys deemed the deal as “too low”. Other sources had stated otherwise. At the point where sources reported this update, sources stated that negotiations had not started and neither party mentioned “millions.”

Regarding the property that they both shared, Haack will keep their properties in Newport Beach, California and the property they shared in Nashville. However, Hall will be able to use their house in Franklin Tennessee, under the agreement that he does not rent it out to anyone. Hall filed his declaration in the California Superior Court on August 10 regarding the properties, agreeing to the temporary property terms.

Are The Settlements Final?

Image via HGTV

As Page Six explains, the divorce settlements are only temporary. As for Hall’s firing from The Flip Off, no further information has been reported or updated. Viewers can stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the divorce, as the estranged couple attempts to finalize the divorce.

The Flip Off airs in 2025.

Flip or Flop Release Date April 16, 2013 Cast Tarek El Moussa , Christina Haack Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10 Network HGTV Streaming Service(s) Max Expand

WATCH ON MAX