HGTV stars Christina Haack and Josh Hall have proved that divorce is no picnic, and according to The Flip Off star, the divorce drama is actually only just beginning. During her appearance on Radio Andy Jeff Lewis Live, Haack has another shocking update on her divorce battle with Hall; the estranged married couple will be heading to trial.

It was reported last July that Hall and Haack filed for divorce over “irreconcilable differences.” Since then, Hall was axed from The Flip Off, and the tension between them has spiraled onto social media. The strain between the pair was also very evident in The Flip Off teaser, and it spiraled on social media once again following the teaser’s release. Although some things in their divorce have temporarily been settled, there is still a lot more to go before the divorce is finalized.

On January 9, Haack made an appearance on Radio Andy Jeff Lewis Live, where she was asked about her divorce and also her HGTV series Christina In The Country, where she revealed that it will not return for Season 3. “[We’re] not even close,” Haack replied when asked if the divorce was nearly over. “We’re going to be going to trial, I hear.” She also revealed that Hall “doesn’t want to do mediation.” “It’s going to be fun,” she added sarcastically. “Can’t wait.”

What Has Been Settled So Far In The HGTV Stars’ Divorce?

On Radio Andy Jeff Lewis Live, Haack also stated that Hall has been asking her for money, although the court has not ordered her to do so. She then alleged that she did give him “a little something,” but Hall had not used the money to support himself. Instead, “he bought a Bentley.” “I gave him money to live, and he bought a Bentley, but he also doesn’t have a job, so...” she said. “But, hey, he drives a Bentley, so I’m sure he’s pulling a lot of chicks.”

In Hall’s filing, he had requested spousal support from Haack, and he also asked the court for all rights to his property and equal division of community property he acquired before the marriage. The properties include Hall and Haack’s Newport Beach, California house, and any rights to the Discovery and HGTV shows they developed, produced, or contracted with during the marriage.

Months after Hall and Haack filed for divorce, the pair came to a temporary agreement for Haack to keep Newport Beach, California, and the property they shared in Nashville. Hall, on the other hand, was granted permission to use their house in Franklin, Tennessee, until Haack’s latest move. She listed the home for sale before removing the home off the market. As of now, the Tennessee home is now back on sale again, blocking Hall’s attempts to have the sale canceled.

It is unknown when Haack and Hall will go to trial, and Hall has not responded to the interview. However, Haack had hoped for a speedy divorce, so hopefully her new legal representation could help speed up the divorce. However, this is now only the start. The Flip Off premieres on January 29 on HGTV. All episodes of Flip or Flop can be streamed on MAX.

