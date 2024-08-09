The Big Picture Christina Haack shuts down men and realtors sliding into her DMs, clarifying she's not in the market for love or house listings.

Joshua Hall breaks his silence on Instagram, asking for privacy during a divorce that he did not see coming.

Despite the divorce drama, Christina Haack and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa continue to star together in the upcoming HGTV show The Flip Off.

Christina Haack is definitely not looking for a man right now! In the wake of her divorce from her third husband, Joshua Hall, the Flip or Flop star took to her Instagram story to address realtors and men who have been flooding her DMs and e-mails, viewing it as an opportunity to steal her heart or nab some real estate gold.

The Christina on the Coast star addressed the parties separately in the same Instagram story. The reality TV star advised realtors to refrain from e-mailing her with expensive packets as she is currently not looking to list her home. She further remarked that being a real estate agent herself, in the event she chose to sell her house, she’d obviously resort to doing so herself. Christina Haack then proceeded to address the men who were vying for a place in her heart with the following statement:

“Dear men. Your hand written / typed letters are cute but no you will not be my 4th ex-husband.”

This was a pun at herself, who has been married three times. She was first married to Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children, Taylor and Brayden El Moussa, and later to Ant Anstead, with whom she shares a son, Hudson London Anstead. El Moussa and Christina Haack maintain a friendly relationship as they starred together in Flip or Flop. They are also set to star opposite each other in the upcoming HGTV competition show The Flip Off. The reality TV show also includes El Moussa’s current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. Joshua Hall was also intended to be a part of the show, but the trio has continued to film without him following the divorce. It’s not yet clear how that impacts his appearance on the show.

Joshua Hall Has Broken His Silence Amid the Divorce on Instagram

Joshua Hall also took to Instagram for the first time to make a statement on his divorce from the Christina on the Coast star. The post, made on Friday, August 2, 2024, sported a picture of him with his pet dog Stella, as he remarks that he prefers privacy in this challenging period.

He kicked off the post by addressing how he wanted to stay private amid this divorce that he “did not ask for.” Joshua Hall further stated that he doesn’t intend to badmouth anyone out of respect for a person’s family and friends. He doesn’t feel the need to address private matters in public and would prefer that the issues be handled behind closed doors with their attorneys in attendance. Christina Haack’s estranged husband concluded the post by stating the following:

“Those who know each of us, know who we are.”

Joshua Hall filed for divorce from Christina Haack, stating “irreconcilable differences” after three years of marriage, and had also requested spousal support. The divorce has grown to be filled with accusations and animosity, considering the fact that they did not have a prenup in place. A significant number of events from their divorce have been far from private, and has even seen Christina Haack make cryptic comments about her estranged husband on her Instagram story.

Christina On The Coast Release Date May 23, 2019 Cast Christina Haack Main Genre Reality Seasons 4

The Flip Off is set to hit HGTV in early 2025. It’s unclear how the couple’s divorce will impact the show, in which they were supposed to star opposite Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae. Catch all seasons of Christina on the Coast on Discovery+ in the U.S.

