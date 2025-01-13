She isn't even officially divorced from Josh Hall, and yet Christina Haack is not forgoing another future marriage. Speaking to US Weekly, she shared her stance on the potential of a fourth marriage. She said, "Look, I probably will [get married again] eventually, but not anytime soon." The reality star did, however, place a rule into effect that had not been present with her second and third nuptials. The HGTV star stated she'd have to "be engaged for a minimum of, like, five years." Why? "I'll always love love," she noted.

Despite not needing to rush to the altar, the messy proceedings of her current divorce have pervaded headlines as Haack gears up to the premiere of her new show, The Flip Off. In the first promotional teaser for the series, fans bear witness to an inside look into their complicated marriage as a up of their estrangement.

Christina Hall Discusses Her Future

In her interview, Haack reflected on her past relationships, noting what she had learned. She did, however, note that she was not quite ready to re-enter the dating scene, despite some reports that say otherwise. Haack joked, “I’m terrified of men," opting to spend more time with her children and her girlfriends as she needed a break.

Since her rise to prominence, Christina Haack's love life has been present in the public eye. Her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, served as her costar on the hit HGTV series Flip or Flop. They too had a public separation. The pair share two children. Haack then went on to marry British TV presenter Ant Anstead, whom she shares a son with. Christina Haack and Josh Hall are in the midst of their divorce, which began in July of 2024. Hall was set to be a part of The Flip Off, but departed the series following the separation announcement. To US Weekly, Haack firmly said, “This isn’t Josh’s show. No one’s going to miss that he’s not in it. Josh is not a TV host, he’s not a house flipper, he’s not a designer. He was just my husband in it. With Tarek, we built everything together, and I still have respect for him. I have no respect for Josh.”

