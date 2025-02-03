Tarek El Moussa, his wife Heather Rae El Moussa, and his ex-wife Christina Haack, recently did an Instagram live on January 29, 2024, before the premiere of their HGTV show The Flip Off. There was a lot of playful bickering and laughter, which showed how good the raw chemistry between the three of them is and, on top of that, it seems as if the girls already have ideas for the 2nd installment of the show or a possible spinoff!

That’s right — the ladies think it’s a good idea for them to have a girls-only edition of The Flip Off. The conversation kicked off rather funnily because the three of them were initially on Instagram Live together. However, since Heather and Tarek were sitting tightly on the same couch, he eventually got up and started a live stream of his own. As the streams started building up steam, Tarek eventually got to 600 live viewers while the ladies had double viewers — around 1200 at that time. This had them funnily divided into two groups, with ladies on one side and Tarek on the other. Better yet, while they were having this little competition thingy going on, the fans funnily started closing Tarek’s stream, only to join the ladies, which had Tarek’s viewers going down even further.

This whole scenario led to banter where Heather ended up yelling “Girl Power!” as the two of them got their viewer count to 1300. At the same time, Heather popped up the question, “Who would be most likely to win if she and Christina partnered up for a competition against Tarek?” A viewer immediately answered with, “the girls.” Tarek funnily chimed in with, “Let me guess, her mom wrote that.” But as soon as he did, he had to follow up with, “Everyone’s saying girls on my page too.”

Heather and Christina Teased That Season 2 May Be In the Works

While responding to the fan questions, the girls teased that another season may be in the works if Tarek agrees and the fans give a good reception to The Flip Off Season 1. “It’s up to you,” Heather said while pointing at the camera. While this was going on, a fan ended up asking whether the girls would be down for their own spinoff, in return to which, Christina playfully turned to Tarek, gave him a smile, and coyly said, “Bye!” to him. Heather then gave words to the whole thing, as the following:

“The Flip Off girls' edition — We can teach girls how to flip houses.”

So the ladies, in particular, gave a nod to the idea. At the same time, this was just their way of interacting with their audience and giving them a heads-up not to miss the premiere of their show. Just to avoid any speculation, this interaction was all banter and no official confirmation about a second installment or The Flip Off spinoff is there yet. The Flip Off Season 1, however, is currently airing on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET/PT on HGTV. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!