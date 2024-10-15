HGTV star Christina Haack is returning to the screen amidst her divorce proceedings with Christina in the Country Season 2. The new season of the reality home renovation series is set to premiere on November 12, 2024. The show follows Haack as she takes on renovation projects in Tennessee, where she owns a house as well. The finale of the six-episode first season aired back in February 2023 and the show was renewed for a second season in July of the same year.

New episodes of Christina in the Country will continue to air weekly every Tuesday on HGTV as she helps her clients overhaul their entire homes. Not just that, the show will also follow Haack’s growth as a designer and follow her navigating her first rental property. According to a press release from Warner Bros., the episodes will also give viewers an inside look at Haack’s farmhouse in Tennessee which now houses a goat, mini donkey, poney, and chickens.

Christina in the Country Season 2 will feature the HGTV veteran taking on bigger risks to bring her client’s visions to life. The season premiere will show Haack working with empty nesters in a historic community near downtown Franklin to remodel their home to host their large family. From dated kitchens to primary suites that are falling apart, Haack will be seen applying her signature high-end style that blends modern amenities with functionality to properties in the Nashville area.

The Tennesse Farmhouse Is a Point of Contention in Haack’s Divorce Proceedings

Close

Christina in the Country Season 2 might be the last time viewers get to see Haack and her children living in her $4.5 million farmhouse in Tennessee. The HGTV star purchased the home in February 2021, before she met her ex-husband Josh Hall, and is the sole owner of the property. However, amidst the divorce proceedings, Hall has been living in the Tennessee home after a temporary legal agreement between the exes.

However, as reported by PEOPLE, Haack announced that she was listing the property for sale on October 4, 2024. The outlet also acquired the temporary agreement, which stated that Hall could use the property as long as it was not being rented out. This has created yet another hurdle for the former reality couple’s divorce proceedings after Hall requested the court to block the sale of the farmhouse.

Hall has claimed that he has an “appreciation interest” in the property because he made a few of the mortgage payments for it during their marriage. He is also claiming that Haack requested him to agree to the sale of the house, which he rejected. According to the realtor, if the house is sold, his living expenses will increase. However, Haack responded with another filing stating that she gave her ex “time notice” about listing the property and claimed that he is actually living with his mother, and not at the farmhouse.

Christina in the Country Premieres November 12, 2024, on HGTV. Episodes will also be available to stream on the same day and time on Max and Discovery Plus.

Christina In The Country Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US

Watch on Discovery+