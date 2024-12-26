It's been a rocky year for Christina Haack, but she's made sure her holidays were holly jolly! Sharing her Christmas celebrations on social media, the Christina on the Coast star spent the holiday celebrations as a family. Via her Instagram story, Haack shared photos with her big, beautiful blended family.

Of the festive photos, they included one glam shot with her sister, Carly Haack, and one with her two sons, Brayden (her son with Tarek El Moussa) and Hudson (her son with Ant Anstead), posing with their gifts beside a Christmas tree. Even the grandmas, Laurie Haack and Dominique El Moussa-Arnould shared a photo together while Christina was seen playing basketball with her father, Paul Haack.

Blended Family Celebrations Shined This Christmas

The Christmas Eve festivities seem to have been all pure joy for Christina Haack. While Tarek and Heather El Moussa did not seem to be present on Christmas Eve, they celebrated together with their own blended family on Christmas morning. For Heather and Tarek, they shared photos and videos of their family in matching pajamas. Present for their Christmas morning traditions were Heather, Tarek, their son Tristan, and Christina and Tarek's children Taylor and Braydon.

As fans of the HGTV stars know, Christina Haack's private life has become very public this year. She and her third husband, Josh Hall, filed for divorce that has since made headlines since the announcement was made. The Halls were set to join the El Moussa's for a new HGTV series, The Flip Off. Following the divorce announcement, the series went on to film with Josh Hall out of the picture. Until The Flip Off officially debuts, fans can tune into Tarek and Heather together for an all-new season of The Flipping El Moussas.

Christina on the Coast is currently streaming on Max.

