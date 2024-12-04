Christina Haack doesn’t want any semblance of her relationship with her estranged husband, Joshua Hall, in her life! The Christina in the Country star has shared an update on the removal of her left ring finger tattoo that she had gotten with Hall in November 2021.

The Flip or Flop star took to her Instagram stories on December 3, 2024, to share an update on removing the tattoo she got with Hall, with a snap featuring her hand as the doctor worked on it. The story also featured a caption in which Christina Haack revealed that it was her fourth session for tattoo erasure. The process to remove the tattoo — which has never been publicly revealed — has been in the works for months though.

Christina Haack's tattoo removal comes after Josh Hall filed for divorce in July 2024 after almost three years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences,” as the reason behind. The duo has since been engaged in a messy divorce battle as the two of them take digs at each other on social media (seldom), coupled with disputes on financial matters in court.

Christina Haack Gets Some Help Setting up Her Christmas Tree From a “Good” Man

Close

Christina Haack isn’t holding back from letting everyone know that she’s having a holly jolly time during the holiday season. The Christina in the Country star shared a story on her Instagram on December 2, 2024, featuring a pair of legs popping out from under the legs of her grandiose Christmas tree.

The HGTV star tagged Michael Lange, who happens to be one of her contractors on her show Christina on the Coast. Lange is a licensed general contractor and competitive motocross racer who has made appearances in Haack’s stories before as well! Christina Haack cheekily paired the story with a caption remarking how there are still a few good men left, concluding in the following words:

“One of them right here single handedly hoisted this 11 foot tree into my home. Appreciate you.”

Michael Lange is also working with the Flip or Flop star on her new company, Christina & Kylie, which is a collaboration between Haack and designer Kylie Wing, which was launched in October 2024. Christina & Kylie is a high-end interior design firm that specializes in transforming luxury homes across Orange County.

New episodes of Christina in the Country Season 2 air weekly on Tuesdays on HGTV at 9 p.m. ET. "The 90s Are Dead" Season 2, Episode 6, will air on December 17, 2024, however, after a small hiatus. The episodes are also available to stream on Discovery+ on the same day and time. The show’s previous season can be streamed on the same platform.

