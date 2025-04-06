For the majority of her televised flipping career, Christina Haack has been linked to her Tarek El Moussa. As the stars of Flip or Flop, the former spouses made a name for themselves while boosting the home flipping boom on HGTV. Since the show ended, Haack had taken a step aside from tag-team flipping and began her endeavor with Christina on the Coast. But now, it appears that Haack may be willing to do business with a new partner-in-crime, and it just so happens, it is someone quite familiar with the industry: Jeff Lewis.

Now focused on his SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, Jeff Lewis is the television pioneer of house flipping thanks to his Bravo series Flipping Out. Through 11 seasons, Flipping Out began his journey of house flipping when the housing bubble burst. From there, he developed his knack for decorating. With a bit more leeway to showcase Lewis as a television personality, Flipping Out helped him find his space in reality television as he further established his ground in the real estate business. Having just had a taste of HGTV life as the final judge on The Flip Off, Lewis has floated the idea of joining forces with Haack.

Christina Haack and Jeff Lewis Tease Partnership

Image via HGTV

Recently appearing on his show, Haack was in the hot seat to discuss a plethora of reality-related topics, including whether she would ever join The Real Housewives of Orange County. But the conversation flipped on her when he discussed her Flip Off costars. Noting how Tarek and Heather El Moussa had a very good house-flipping business, he dropped the bomb by saying, "I said to Christina, ‘I think we should start doing some business together.’ And so now we are actively looking at homes in Orange County together to flip.”

Clarifying that the opportunity would happen regardless of whether he becomes her partner for a second season of The Flip Off, the new duo joked that part of their goal was to take El Moussa's business while doing it better. Perhaps part of his intrigue is trying to replicate El Moussa's victory following Season 1 of The Flip Off.

While they did joke that they have better taste and also gave Heather flowers for her design prowess, they doubled down that they were more "likable." Again, this is a joke, as both personalities have been criticized and scrutinized by fans for their icy demeanors. Nevertheless, this pair would bring pure sass to the screen should HGTV give them cameras to capture their antics. If they collaborate on a television project that's not The Flip Off, it may give both reality stars a chance to showcase a different side of themselves. For that potential alone, we're eager to see what this team-up might bring.

'The Flip Off' Season 2 Needs These Two Together