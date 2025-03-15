Despite ongoing tensions between HGTV star Christina Haack and her soon-to-be ex-husband Josh Hall, Haack and her family seem more than okay. In the latest episode of Christina on the Coast, Haack opens up about her divorce and how it has affected her kids. She also shares a new insight to her family life since her split from Hall and new reasons behind the split.

Haack sat down with longtime friend Cassie Zebisch to discuss her marriage to Hall and how it broke down. According to Haack, she and her children have been “so happy” since Hall moved out of their home in Newport Beach, California, as he has taken his “negative energy” with him.

Zebisch asked, "Do you feel like a weight’s been lifted off your shoulders?” Haack responded with, "Because Josh is gone? Yes! A 220-pound weight," the mother of three said of her third husband. "Oh, yeah. The house is so much better, the kids are so happy. Like, everyone in this household is, like, thriving, and the kids truly are doing great. Everyone’s just doing better since he’s gone. It’s just all that negative energy."

Christina Haack Also Shares What Went Wrong In Her Marriage