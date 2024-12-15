In a new preview for their show, The Flip Off, Christiana Haack shares what happened between her and Josh Hall. Haack became HGTV royalty with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, when they hosted Flip or Flop together. The reality star and El Moussa have remained friends and co-parent their children together but The Flip Off was set to bring El Moussa and his wife, former Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa together with Haack and Hall. But after Haack and Hall got divorced, Hall was no longer part of the show. The new preview states that Haack and El Moussa's children asked her to leave him and that was the final straw.

Speaking with El Moussa in the clip, Haack reveals to him that there were issues in their marriage. So much so that their shared two children and Haack's son, whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead, asked her why she was even still with Hall. “We had a blow up,” Haack says to El Moussa in the clip, going on to describe what happened. “Middle fingers in my face. Things with Josh have been bad for a long time.”

Haack then said that she realized it was bad when the kids said something to her. “The kids literally asked me to leave,” Haack said to El Moussa. “They told me he’s not nice to me. Why would I stick around? I feel like I’m in a tornado all the time and I just can’t get out of it.” She claimed that their marriage had been rocky for a while before the duo decided to call it quits. Haack and Hall are currently in the middle of a messy divorce and have been sharing insults back and forth to each other on social media.

Christina Haack Revealed to Tarek El Moussa That She Hasn't Been Doing Well Since Their Divorce

Image via HGTV

Haack and El Moussa divorced in 2016. The couple still filmed Flip or Flop together until the show ended in 2022. But Haack revealed in the preview that she has not been doing well since 2016. “Everything since like 2016 has been so hard and so horrible,” she said. “It’s really taken a really bad toll on me. I’m really sorry for s**t, too. I really am. I just want you to know.” El Moussa, for his part, recognized that he was part of Haack's pain. “I understand that feeling of being a little bit lost. And I acknowledge that I’m a big part, if not the entire part, of all of this," he said in response.

The Flip Off will air on HGTV and can be streamed on MAX.