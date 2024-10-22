The divorce battle between Joshua Hall and Christina Haack continues to be a slippery slope of accusations! A new update revealed that Hall requested that Haack pay him monthly spousal support. The proceedings have been embroiled in messy financial spats because the reality couple didn’t have a prenup in place.

Haack’s filing on October 10, 2024, with the Superior Court of California in Orange County shows that Hall requested that the Christina on the Coast star pay him $65,000 monthly in spousal support, describing it as a “good faith settlement offer.” The documents filed by Haack were exclusively obtained by US Weekly on October 15, 2024, also revealing a detailed alleged global settlement offer presented by Hall. Haack’s lawyer, Matthew S. DeArmey, retaliated to the request in a declaration terming it “hardly good faith” and proclaimed that the offer was not a fair characterization for a short-term marriage that barely lasted three years. DeArmey strengthened his stance on Hall’s request in the following words:

“Josh Hall is requesting $65,000 per month in spousal support from [Christina] on a 2 year, 9 month marriage, which is outrageous when he is self-supporting.”

Her legal team further pointed out that considering the fact that Hall was capable of paying for the luxury car he purchased recently, there was absolutely no need for Haack to pay him spousal support. Haack’s legal team doubled down by alleging that the settlement request coincides with Hall’s request regarding the sale of her Tennessee home.

Joshua Hall Is Against the Sale of the $4.5 Million Tennesee Home

According to court documents obtained exclusively by US Weekly, Hall requested an immediate order to prevent his ex-wife Haack from selling her home in Tennessee. He claimed that the house was listed without his consent while clarifying that although Haack had purchased it before they tied the knot, it was supposed to be a family home and not another one of her business endeavors.

During the entirety of their separation, Hall resided on the Tennessee property and even noted in his filing that he had relocated from Southern California to Tennessee due to the agreement between him and the Flip or Flop star. Hall also claimed that his estranged wife had asked for a “written agreement” to sell the residence, which he did not sign.

Joshua Hall also alleged that he learned of the property’s sale via an Instagram reel posted by Haack on October 8, 2024. A source close to Joshua Hall revealed that he would potentially have to move out and stated that he was upset by the listing because Haack had allowed him to stay there during their separation.

