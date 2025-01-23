Christina Haack is getting rid of all the baggage from her relationship with her estranged husband, Joshua Hall! The Christina on the Coast star, who is currently embroiled in a messy divorce battle with Hall, is burning off yet another tattoo related to her ex.

On January 21, 2025, E! News revealed that the HGTV star had documented the process of removing yet another tattoo related to her estranged spouse, Joshua Hall. The Flip Off star shared a video of an infinity symbol on her wrist being lasered off on her Instagram stories with a cheeky caption: “Burns so good.” The reality star had shouted out her doctor, Jonathan Zelken, and thanked him for carrying out the procedure. Haack aptly chose Sabrina Carpenter’s song, “Feather” — which tactfully bids goodbye to exes — as the background music for the story. Some of the lyrics of the song include the following, which could be a not-so-subtle jab at Hall:

“I got you blocked, after this, an afterthought / I finally cut you off / I feel so much lighter like a feather with you off my mind.”

This is the second tattoo that the Flip or Flop star has gotten removed amid her split from Hall. Since filing for divorce in July 2024, Christina Haack went through multiple rounds of laser tattoo removal to get a ring tattoo — which she had gotten with her estranged spouse in November 2021 — removed from her left ring finger last year.

Christina Haack and Joshua Hall Are Headed to Trial

The divorce battle between Joshua Hall and Christina Haack is far from over. On an appearance on Radio Andy’s Jeff Lewis Live on January 9, 2025, Haack provided an update on her ongoing divorce from Hall. The Christina In The Country star spilled that the former couple would be taking their divorce to trial.

Haack also revealed that Hall doesn’t want to “do mediation.” The reality TV star noted that the whole ordeal was going to be fun. She told radio host Jeff Lewis that although the court hadn’t ordered her to pay Hall any money (at the time), the latter had been asking for some money. Haack shared that she gave him a “little something” and spilled what he allegedly bought with the money as follows:

“I gave him money to live and he bought a Bentley, but he also doesn’t have a job.”

On January 16, 2025, Daily Mail received court docs that revealed that Haack would have to pay estranged husband Hall part of the earnings from the sale of their $4.5 million residence in Nashville. The mom of three is expected to pay her estranged spouse $150,000.

The Flip Off premieres on HGTV on January 29, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour episode. In the meantime, you can stream Flip or Flop on Max.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Flip or Flop Release Date 2013 - 2021 Network HGTV Showrunner Tarek El Moussa Cast Tarek El Moussa

Christina Haack

Frank Miller

See All Cast & Crew Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

Directors Tarek El Moussa Writers Tarek El Moussa Seasons 10 Story By tarek el moussa Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

Watch on Max