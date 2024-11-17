Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa became household names with their show, Flip or Flop but have since divorced. They are still close and Haack and El Moussa were set to premiere a new show together with their new partners called The Flip Off. But when Haack announced her divorce from Josh Hall, fans were worried about what would happen with the new show that included both Hall and El Moussa's new wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa. According to a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the show is ongoing and Haack even complimented Hall by saying she had a better time when he wasn't there.

The compliment was obviously not nice to Hall. The two have been brutual to each other during their divorce but Haack made it clear that filming together was not really working for The Flip Off. She told the outlet that the split helped making filming easier and made it a better overall experience for her on the show. “We only filmed together a few times, and it was not fun, to be honest,” she said. “I did not enjoy filming with him. So, having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every, every way.”

Rae El Moussa and El Moussa both have been supportive of Haack in the divorce. In the interview, she supported what Haack was saying about filming and even went as far to say that she was happy that Hall was leaving the show. “I mean, to be honest, I don’t wanna be mean, but it was kind of nice to see him go,” she said.

Christina Haack Says Their Martial Issues Stemmed From Josh Hall's Insecurities

Image via HGTV

Haack has good working relationships with her exes. El Moussa and her are working on the show together and her other ex-husband, Ant Anstead, is set to make an appearance on the show. But her relationship downfall with Hall has left the two not on good terms and Haack made it clear that it due to her ex. She told Entertainment Tonight that it felt like Hall did not want to watch her win. “I think that when someone is insecure by you and doesn’t like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything,” she said. “I feel like I was not shining as bright to try to not make him feel emasculated … .”

You can watch Haack with the El Moussas on The Flip Off when it premieres in 2025.