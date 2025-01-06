Now that we're in 2025, it means the highly anticipated premiere of The Flip Off is upon us. Even before the news cycle got hold of the headlines, there was an excitement regarding the televised reunion and competition between Christina Haack and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. But once Haack and Josh Hall's divorce took the spotlight, it's all that curries attention. Pair that now with the shocking teaser for the series; it leaves an abundance of questions that deserve clarity.

Since July, the Christina On the Coast star has volleyed back and forth with her third ex. Between social media jabs, accusations, insults, and court filings, the divorce proceedings have been anything but clean. In hopes of bringing the focus back to the upcoming series and away from the personal drama, perhaps it's time that Christina Haack takes the reins and reveals the secrets behind that damaging teaser.

Christina Haack's Marriage to Josh Hall Is Her Third

To bring us to where we are today, it might be important to briefly examine the timeline of Christina Haack's married life and the key players. She first rose to television fame thanks to the series Flip or Flop, in which she appeared alongside her then-husband, Tarek El Moussa. They had two children together, but they ultimately split while remaining together through their business arrangement on the show. Then, she married Ant Anstead, whom she had a child with as well. When they divorced, she moved on to Josh Hall.

In less than a year, they began dating and were engaged, ultimately confirming their marriage in 2022. As there is only speculation at this point, their short bout with love seemed doomed to fall. Upon Josh Hall's divorce filing, he cited "irreconcilable differences." This then opened the floodgates, in which Hall also requested spousal support. So, was it about love or was their quick romance all about the Benjamins? Christina Haack and Josh Hall have bantered and battled over living situations and who earns the right to the proceeds of certain properties. He reportedly took funds from her property funds into his own personal account. There's been a stronghold regarding money, but coming from Hall, it might also be about his loss of pride.

What Happens Nex Between Christina Haack and Josh Hall?

With their divorce being played out so painstakingly in the public eye, every aspect and element has begun to be scrutinized. To close out the year, Josh Hall wrote in a caption on Instagram, “2024 was a tough year but it’s taught me a lot. It helped me grow and be stronger than I’ve ever been. Sometimes the tough situations can change you. You end up becoming a different person. A better version of yourself.” He concluded the post by saying, “Here’s to 2025, a new year, a fresh start, and a chance to write a new book with some new beginnings. This WILL be my best year yet." But now that we've seen a glimpse behind the curtain into their relationship, it's hard to think how 2025 can be good for Hall.

Back in November, Christina Haack told Entertainment Tonight, "It was not fun, to be honest. I did not enjoy filming with him." This little nugget has been sitting out in the open for everyone to analyze. Working with your spouse in any industry has its risks. But, continuing in this interview, she revealed, "When someone is insecure by you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything. I feel like I was not shining as bright to try to not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to live like that?"

Now that the speculation over how Josh Hall would be portrayed on The Flip Off is officially over, Haack's previous statement has led to a desire to learn why the marriage failed. Josh Hall may have noted "irreconcilable differences," but the way he spoke to his then-wife in the clip from The Flip Off may say otherwise. If this was a peek into their marriage, it makes sense that these two were destined to never be. The fandom is destined to run with their own theories and allegations now that the clip is out. It's up to Christina Haack to simmer the drama before it gets out of hand. But, at the end of the day, the words and the tone did come out of Josh Hall's mouth. You can't edit around that.