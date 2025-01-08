Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s very public divorce has taken yet another turn, as Haack has words for her estranged husband. Following the tense teaser of the upcoming HGTV reality spin-off The Flip Off, starring Haack and the El Moussas, Hall had accused the HGTV network of “manufacturing drama,” which Haack took a dislike to on social media.

Fans of HGTV have seen the teaser, which showed a tense argument between Haack and Hall around the time they were filing for divorce. In the clip, Hall shared their determination to win The Flip Off, with Haack being silent. Hall then called Haack “rude,” to which Haack responded by saying, “I don’t overtalk.” Hall was heard saying “My wife is pissing me off already”. The preview also followed the clip where Haack opened up to Tarek El Moussa about the split.

The Flip Off teasers came after shocking and sudden reports of Haack and Hall filing for a divorce due to “irreconcilable differences.” Since then, Hall has been axed from The Flip Off, and the estranged couple’s divorce has become very public. Many have expressed shock and the El Moussas came to Haack’s defence. Haack went onto social media to defend the network on Instagram and even posted a tearful selfie to say that HGTV did not create drama, but Hall did.

On her Instagram story, Haack took a screenshot of his post. “Manufactured?!,” she wrote, “Pretty sure no one at HGTV told you to be rude to me…. That was all natural.”

The HGTV Star Also Shared Some Tearful Receipts

Image via HGTV

To prove that Hall’s behaviour in the teaser was very much natural and not “manufactured,” Haak posted a screenshot of her in tears on her Instagram story. “This was taken on June 21, 2024 after one of my shoots with Josh,” she wrote to her 1.8M followers. “This is “real” and a reminder to myself that I deserve better.

Haack and Hall’s recent social media exchanges come after months of a tense divorce. In recent news regarding their divorce, Haack’s recent move to put her Tennessee home up for sale again after agreeing to let Hall use the home had put a damper on Hall’s plans to have the courts block the sale. Hall had not publicly responded to Haack’s decision to relist the home. He has also not responded to Haack’s Instagram story.

As it is now the new year, the divorce battle between Haack and Hall may finally reach its conclusion. As they have come to temporary agreements, such as Haack agreeing to pay a $100k advance to Hall for expenses, and as Haack had hired a new divorce attorney, the divorce war could end quite soon. Even when it ends, things may stay tense between Haack and Hall.

The Flip Off premieres on January 29 at 8:00pm on HGTV. All episodes of Flip or Flop can be streamed on MAX.

The Flip Off (2025) Cast Christina Hall , Tarek El Moussa , Heather Rae El Moussa , Josh Hall Main Genre Reality Release Window 2025

