If it's not on social media, it's not official. Christina on the Coast star Christina Haack made a major life decision via her Instagram Stories. Following her separation from her third husband, Josh Hall, the reality star revealed that she is selling her Tennessee home. Haack shared a photo of the property with the caption, "Excited for a new venture in business & real estate." The announcement was accompanied by other Instagram Stories aimed toward Hall.

Christina Haack and Josh Hall originally met in 2021 and were married only a year later. In July of 2024, Josh Hall filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." Since the public separation, Haack and Hall have traded jabs on social media and in separate court filings. The estranged couple were set to star in the new HGTV series, The Flip Off. Josh Hall has since departed the production.

Christina Haack Is Heading Back to Reality

In her following story, she sent a very public message to her estranged husband, Josh Hall. Likely referencing Josh Hall's location update on his Instagram bio, Haack wrote, "I guess 'Leiper's Fork' is gonna have to come off the bio soon." Josh Hall recently moved out of the $12 million mansion the couple shared in Newport Beach, California. But Haack didn't stop there. Her pointed story, for all to see, said, "Time to go back to reality soon... Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog? I guess plans changed. All about trying to take everything you can... With your mind on my money and my money on your mind." She ended her rant with a peace sign and the word "Byeee."

Originally rising to fame on Flip or Flop with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, Haack has since starred in her own series, Christina on the Coast, as well as Christina in the Country. Despite the recent finale episode, Haack has revealed that there will be more episodes to come, coinciding with the spin-off series. Her television resume will expand in 2025 when she joins Tarek and Heather El Moussa on The Flip Off. The stars have promoted the series through a plethora of social media posts, blitzing with teasers involving jokes about the stars' personal lives.

All episodes of Christina on the Coast are available to stream on Max.

