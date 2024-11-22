The saga of Christina Haack’s Tennessee farmhouse continues! The ​​Christina on the Coast star, who is currently embroiled in a messy divorce battle with estranged husband Joshua Hall, had put her $4.5 million Leiper’s Fork property on the market on October 3, 2024. However, the reality TV star has taken the listing off in a surprising turn of events.

As per property records from Zillow, Christina Haack removed her lavish Tennessee farmhouse from the market on October 25, 2024. The home was the setting for the reality TV star’s spin-off show Christina in the Country and boasted a lavish six bedrooms and six bathrooms spread across a 5,000 sq. ft. property. The home has been a point of dispute between Haack and estranged husband Hall, as he had been living there since the duo’s separation in July 2024. Hall had even tried to temporarily block the sale of the property in a document dated October 9, 2024, exclusively obtained by Daily Mail, because the duo had a temporary agreement that allowed him to live there. Hall also alleged that the home was listed without his consent, and he learned of the sale through social media.

As reported by PEOPLE, Haack responded the following day, claiming that she had given Hall “proper and timely notice” about the listing while noting that the latter lives with his mother and the Tennessee home was used as a “vacation property.” Haack had shared the home’s listing on her Instagram story on October 4, 2024. She had even posted a second story throwing subtle shade at her ex, who had updated his Instagram bio to the Nashville suburb in the following words:

“I guess 'Leiper's Fork' is gonna have to come off the bio soon.”

Christina Haack and Joshua Hall Look Loved up in ‘Christina in the Country’ Season 2

Close

Christina Haack and Joshua Hall did not always share such a bitter dynamic. The duo was featured in the brand new installment of Haack’s HGTV show Christina in the Country Season 2 — which was filmed prior to their split — as they basked in marital bliss.

The premiere episode of Christina in the Country Season 2, released on November 12, 2024, featured Hall as the former couple discussed upcoming renovation projects. The episode continued to feature Joshua Hall as Haack worked with clients, and the former worked on finding flippable properties.

Christina Haack and Joshua Hal were also set to appear on the HGTV reality competition show The Flip Off alongside Haack’s first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. However, following his split from Christina on the Coast star, Hall was booted from the show.

New episodes of Christina in the Country Season 2 will air weekly on Tuesdays on HGTV at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. The episode will also be available to stream on Discovery+ on the same day and time. The show’s previous season can be streamed on the same platform.

