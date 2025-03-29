HGTV star Christina Haack’s divorce from Joshua Hall has not been amicable since it was first reported in July 2024. During her appearance on Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, March 27, the Christina on the Coast star made new claims about Hall, sharing that he wanders around in her neighborhood. However, Hall lives in Tennessee. During the conversation, Lewis asked Haack about the last time she saw Hall, in which Haack asked Lewis, “Oh does your ex ever wander around in your neighborhood?” Lewis answered “no” before Haack said, “I’ve seen mine twice this month on my usual daily walks.” She also stated that she bumped into Hall many times and hasn't spoken to him about his walks because she “blocked” him. “He’s by himself. Walking. In my neighborhood,” Haack shared.

Lewis tried to theorize a reason for Hall's behavior by pointing out they shared a home in Newport Beach, California. “Don’t you think maybe he’s nostalgic…reminiscing?” he asked. Haack shut down his reasoning by stating, “So he flies all the way from Tennessee just to walk my neighborhood and flies home?” Later during the interview, a caller described Hall’s actions as a “really big deal.” Haack responded, “Maybe it’s just intimidation.” This interview comes as Hall and Haack are still in the middle of their divorce. Because Hall refused to attend mediation with Haack, the estranged couple is set to resolve their divorce in the courtroom. As of now, there have been no reports on their upcoming court appearances.

Joshua Hall Responds to the HGTV Star’s Claims

During the episode of Jeff Lewis Live, Haack also briefly mentioned her recent run-in with Hall at the Ocean 48 restaurant in Newport Beach. Haack was seen with her 14-year-old daughter Taylor and her The Flip Off co-star Heather El Moussa. Taking to social media about her run-in with Hall, Haack wrote, “When you’re having a relaxing GNO with @heatherraeelmoussa and Tay and 🐍 shows up at your spot.”

After Lewis’ chat with Haack on Jeff Lewis Live, Hall’s spokesperson responded to Haack’s comments while speaking to PEOPLE, stating that Hall was not looking for Haack. “Josh still has ties to Newport Beach and still visits and stays with friends in the same area he once lived,” a spokesperson has said. “While visiting, he jogs in a familiar known path for joggers. It’s no secret as he posted it on his Instagram.” The spokesperson added, “Maybe that’s where she has seen him, but he’s definitely not looking for her; he’s just staying fit.”

Christina on the Coast airs on HGTV.