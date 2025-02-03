The Flip Off star Christina Haack wants the world to know that she is moving on from her divorce with Josh Hall. In January 2025, the HGTV celebrity was confirmed to be dating California-based CEO, Christopher Larocca. Recently, the new couple was spotted out in California as they took a walk and shared a kiss on the street. Haack and Larocca have reportedly been seeing each other for over three months and things seem to be heating up between them. The news comes almost six months after Haack filed for divorce from Hall in July 2024.

The photo obtained by PEOPLE shows the pair out on a date in Brentwood, California. Haack and Larocca were first photographed together back in October 2024, as reported by The Daily Mail. According to an insider, the two were spotted attending a special dinner hosted by Ferrari of Newport Beac. Then, in December 2024, the duo was photographed at influencer Amy Sexton’s Christmas party. However, they tried to keep their relationship under wraps for as long as they could.

After PEOPLE broke the news, the duo was seen at Los Angeles International Airport as they headed on a romantic trip to Paris. During the getaway, Haack reshared an Instagram Story Larocca had shared from a cocktail bar. On the other hand, Hall has also found love again with model Stephanie Gabrys. Hall and Gabrys made their relationship Instagram official on January 13, 2024, after the reality star posted a photo of them cozying up in front of a fireplace.

Christina Haack Opens Up About Forgiving Tarek El Moussa