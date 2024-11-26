Christina Haack is pulling out the big guns to speed up her divorce proceedings from her third husband, Joshua Hall! The Christina in the Country star has made a big move as she filed for a change of attorney to renowned legal practitioner Laura Wasser as she chose to drop Dearmey Law APC amid her messy divorce from Hall.

On November 25, 2024, US Weekly exclusively reported that the Flip or Flop star had hired high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser to expedite her divorce from Joshua Hall. A source revealed that Christina Haack was unhappy with the lack of progress on her ongoing divorce and wanted to seek the best divorce attorney in the game for a speedy wrap-up on the duo’s legal proceedings. As per court documents, the reality TV star had filed for a change of attorney with the Superior Court of California in Orange County on Friday, November 22, 2024. The documents reveal that Haack’s request for a substitution of representation had been consented.

Laura Wasser has an impressive clientele of A-list celebrities. She represented Kim Kardashian during her divorce from Ye, Angelina Jolie during her divorce from Billy Bob Thornton in 2003, and Brad Pitt in 2016. Wasser’s other celebrity clientele names include but aren't limited to Johnny Depp, Christina Aguilera, Ryan Reynolds, and Jennifer Garner.

Christina Haack Had To Dim Her Light While Filming With Joshua Hall

Christina Haack is baring her fangs as she throws shade at her estranged husband, Joshua Hall. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the HGTV star dished about her brief experience filming the upcoming HGTV show The Flip Off alongside Hall — from which he was booted following their split.

The reality TV star revealed that she had to dim her light since her estranged husband was wildly insecure while filming, and she did not want to make him feel emasculated. Just before the duo filed for divorce in July 2024, they were filming The Flip Off alongside Haack’s first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. The Christina in the Country star expressed how it was not a fun experience for her while filming with Hall and also shared that filming on set without her estranged husband was much easier for her.

The mom of three also noted that Hall was not a fan of the dynamic she shared with her ex, Tarek El Moussa, while quickly clarifying that she shares a sibling-like dynamic with the latter. The reality TV also spilled that the split shouldn’t have come as a shock to Joshua Hall in the following words:

“I’d been telling him that things were bad for at least a year, it wasn’t news to him.”

New episodes of Christina in the Country Season 2 will air weekly on Tuesdays on HGTV at 9 p.m. ET. The episode will also be available to stream on Discovery+ on the same day and time. The show’s previous season can be streamed on the same platform.

