Christina Haack is in love again! And we love that for her. But rushing to go public? That we don't love as much. After so much time battling her ex, Josh Hall, through the headlines, you might think that this time around, she'd want to keep things a bit more hush-hush. Since the successful debut season of The Flip Off, Haack has continued to make headlines thanks to her blossoming romance with new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca. She's certainly in the honeymoon phase, but like many public romances, it can go south quickly. Especially when the conversations surrounding the romance can be a mixed bag of feelings.

Haack's going public with her new relationship is her prerogative, but we want to see this one succeed — we really do. Based on what we're seeing now, there are no red flags. In fact, the CEO and father seems like an incredible guy! But that doesn't mean love can survive. Can it with the constant media attention that's now officially attached to it? Since they officially went public, Haack needs to step away from social media and give this relationship time on its own, outside the buzzy cameras and keyboard warriors.

Christina Haack Is Happy To Go Public

Image via Christina Haack/Instagram

Only a few weeks ago, Haack made things social media official with Larocca. Showcasing the pair jetsetting, Haack's post showed that she and Larocca were beginning a new chapter together. Having only been dating for a month, she and the CEO of Network Connex were excited to celebrate this newfound relationship. Of course, this was just months shy of the very public third divorce. Nevertheless, the pair was eager to open up their relationship for public scrutiny.

Part of why Haack needed to hard-launch this relationship was that he was about to appear in the finale of The Flip Off. It would have looked a tad strange to drop the bomb at the tail end of the series. But it was also a bit odd that every single one of Haack's partners, including Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead, appeared in some capacity on The Flip Off. Once the finale dropped, Haack continued to give the fans the highlight reel of their budding love. Part of the reason to celebrate as it marked the first time in 12 years that she was not on a shooting schedule. She took full advantage of the downtime and the opportunity to earn some attention.

Will Christopher Larocca Be Different From the Rest?