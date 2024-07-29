The Big Picture Christina Haack's personal life has been the subject of headlines due to multiple marriages and divorces.

Despite the challenges in her personal life, Christina has built a successful career as an HGTV star.

The divorce from Josh Hall could mark a new chapter for Christina as a strong single mother and career woman.

HGTV stars usually make headlines when they have a brand-new season or show debuts. Yet HGTV fans devour the stories when their favorite personalities have non-televised headlines seep through. When it comes to the life of Christina Haack, headlines have been a major part of her life since she arrived on the television scene in 2013. The former star of Flip or Flop found fame alongside her then-husband Tarek El Moussa. And then they made headlines as they separated and divorced. She made a new life for herself and remarried. She had a child with Ant Anstead before filing for divorce. She then found another new love and life with Josh Hall. And things seemed to be going great until recent headlines noted the couple continued the trend of separation and divorce. Nothing in this long line of personal woes is desirable, and yet it may illuminate a part of Christina's life that may be working. Maybe the third marriage proves that the superstar designer doesn't need to be married again. Perhaps it's time to celebrate being a strong single mother making it work on her own!

Christina Haack - formally known as Christina El Moussa, Christina Anstead, and Christina Hall - has used her real estate and design expertise to become one of the most prominent faces in the current era of HGTV. With ten seasons of Flip or Flop and five seasons of Christina on the Coast, which is currently airing, Christina Haack has been the beautiful, bubbly, blonde sunny face fans have become fond of. Despite the positivity and skill portrayed on screen, Christina's personal life has been the subject of headlines. Perhaps in the next chapter of her life, she will be able to learn from the past to inform her future.

Christina On The Coast Release Date May 23, 2019 Cast Christina Hall Main Genre Reality Seasons 4

Christina Haack Has Had a Storied Life

Despite the positivity showcased on many HGTV programs, life off-screen may not mirror what's seen onscreen. For Christina Haack, before she officially became a flipping icon, her story began with Tarek El Moussa. They worked together. While a workplace romance was taboo, when the timing was right, they decided to embark on a relationship that lasted more than a decade. They lived a fairy tale life where they got married, had two wonderful children, and found success through a highly beloved television series. Their relationship seemed picture-perfect, but an unfortunate incident caused their ultimate separation. Despite divorcing, they continued to be a major part of one another's lives, both familiarly and professionally. They needed each other to keep Flip or Flop afloat, but they both moved on personally.

By 2018, Christina revealed that she had a new man in her life, Ant Anstead, a British TV host and car expert. This was Christina's second chance at life. She and Ant wedded-life took off like a rocket when they announced they were expecting mere months following their surprise wedding. And yet, less than a year following the birth of their son, Christina and Ant split. And just like that, another secret wedding was revealed. This time to Josh Hall, a real estate agent. Was he the one that would be her forever love? All signs pointed to yes, until their shocking reveal.

Related What Christina Hall Revealed About 'The Flip Off' Before Josh Hall Divorce Amid news of the divorce, Josh Hall has been axed from the reality competition show. Christina spoke with Collider before the divorce filing.

In 2021, Christina and Josh Hall began dating and moved swiftly to a wedding in 2022. The pair looked perfect together through their adorable social media presence. They had to fend off haters who tried to denounce their relationship. Everything seemed to be going exceptionally well, especially when the exes, Christina and Tarek revealed that they would be reunited on screen with their new spouses on the upcoming series, The Flip Off. Through brilliant social media teases of Tareek, Christina, and Heather El Moussa mocking the endless rumors, theories, and trends that have bogged down the headlines, the hype for The Flip Off seemed to be riding high. Until it all came crashing down when Josh announced he was filing for divorce. What had happened?!

Josh and Christina's Shocking Break-Up Stales the Future

On July 8, 2024, Josh Hall officially filed for divorce from Christina, citing "irreconcilable differences." In the filing, he was demanding spousal support from the HGTV star. Things became even more messy when Christina revealed that Josh transferred $35,000 that belonged to her into his personal account. This money was allegedly regarding personal property that they owned, with Josh denying any wrongdoing, stating he was the one handling the bills. While she kept it professional in the media, when Christina took to social media, she called Josh on her Instagram story "an insecure man with a large ego."

For his part, Josh Hall also took to social media, breaking his silence on the situation. He posted a photo of himself walking in the woods with a praying hands emoji on his Instagram story. With a plethora of real estate at stake, the divorce proceedings are bound to get messy. The couple purchased a $12M property in Newport Beach, California. The other properties, according to the filings, are all owned by Christina. They include a Nashville condo and a Tennessee farmhouse that was featured on the spin-off, Christina in the Country.

It's Time For Christina Haac to Celebrate Her Career and Family Solo

Close

When it comes to being a media personality, their lives, unfortunately, are open to public scrutiny. As much as they would love to live private lives, the individuals behind the screens have the power to share their thoughts and feelings on their every move. When it comes to Hollywood relationships, once it's out in the public, the public will offer their opinion. For someone like Christina, she is now the latest in line to be scrutinized for her perceived motives of jumping from marriage to marriage. Yes, it's absolutely nobody's business, but as a public figure, the voices will share their opinions. Perhaps for Christina, to alleviate these negative opinions, her divorce from Josh Hall could bring a new chapter of singledom. Maybe this is a sign for Christina to not get married again. Or wait. A very long time.

In a time when strong, powerful women are celebrated, Christina Haack has the opportunity to use this moment to inspire all the single ladies that they can be wonderful single mothers who are making it work on their own. There has been a large faction of HGTV programming that focused on the family and couples. She and Tarek were one of them for the longest time. There have been some single women leading their own shows. And there have been married women hosting their own programs without their spouses involved. This is now a new beginning for Christina to showcase single moms working their way through design and renovation.

While fans will be eager and curious to learn the official fate of The Flip Off, at this time, Christina and her family take priority. It has been revealed that Christina did return to filming for the upcoming series, without Josh Hall. Coincidentally, all the social media teasers that Christina had been involved in with Tareek and Heather seemingly did not involve Josh. Could their untimely end have been projected months ago? Anything is possible. But for now, it's a new journey for Christina. She has a hit show on her hands and another sure-fire success bound to ignite in 2025. When it comes to love and marriage, perhaps this is the time to call that adventure quits.

Christina on the Coast airs new episodes every Thursday at 9:00pm on HGTV. All episodes are available to stream on Max.

Stream on Max