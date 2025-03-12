The Flip Off star Christina Haack delighted fans when she shared that she was dating her new boyfriend Christopher Larocca after splitting up with estranged husband Joshua Hall. After Larocca made an appearance in The Flip Off finale, Haack shared a new and rare look at her relationship with Larocca as they have been spotted “enjoying the sun” on their vacation, packed with sunscreen and PDA.

Haack posted the images on her Instagram on Tuesday, March 11 in a carousel, which featured images of the new couple in a golf cart and at a restaurant. “Chasing the sun with this one,” she wrote in the caption with the sun emoji. “First time in 12 years I haven’t had a shoot schedule… taking full advantage of the downtime.”

Christina Haack and Christopher Larocca Went Instagram Official This Year

Image via HGTV

Following her separation and divorce from Hall, Haack went Instagram-official with her new boyfriend earlier this year in February with a photo of herself sitting on Larocca’s lap in a private jet. She captioned the post, “Some plane flights must be hard posted,” and since then, the pair have documented their romance for their combined Instagram following of 1.9 million. Since she and Larocca started dating, she had turned off her comments.

Haack and Larocca had been dating before Haack hard-launched their relationship, as photos of their trip to Italy from October had surfaced in December 2024. Haack and Hall had publicly moved on after filing for a divorce in July 2024 over “irreconcilable differences,” despite fans defining them as “couples goals.”

Since the filing, their divorce has been brought into the naked public eye. Haack provided more of an insight into her divorce on The Flip Off, as she alleged that Hall had stolen her car and gym equipment in an episode, which he denied in a separate statement made by his representation. Their divorce has not been amicable, as Haack had sold their Tenneesee home, and Hall refused a mediation session. The last update regarding their divorce is that they will go to trial, but since then, nothing else has been reported.

Marriage Is Not On The Cards For Christina Haack