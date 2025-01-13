There’s a new man in Christina Haack’s life! The Christina on the Coast star has a new beau amid her extremely messy and public split from her estranged husband, Joshua Hall since the duo filed for divorce in July 2024. A source has spilled all the tea on the reality TV star’s new romance.

A source exclusively revealed to the Daily Mail on January 10, 2025, that Christina Haack has been in a relationship with a man named Chris Larocca for a few months now. The source also revealed that the duo has been hanging out around Newport and has even taken trips abroad together. The insider was also surprised that the news hadn’t come out yet since Haack and Larocca were not trying to hide their relationship. Chris Larocca is the 52-year-old CEO of Network Connex, a telecommunications service provider from Newport Coast, California. While the timing of their relationship is unclear, the new couple have been spending time together for the past three months.

It must be noted that eagle-eyed fans have spotted hints of The Flip Off star’s new romance from various social media posts. Daily Mail also obtained exclusive photos from a Christmas party that Haack and Larocca attended in Laguna Beach on December 14, 2024, which features the HGTV star with her arms around her new man. Haack has yet to confirm her new relationship status.

Joshua Hall Is Also Seeing Someone New Amid Messy Divorce

It looks like Christina Haack isn’t the only one moving on! According to an insider, The Flip or Flop star’s estranged husband is seeing someone new, as exclusively reported by US Weekly on January 10, 2025. The source revealed that Joshua Hall “met someone wonderful” in Nashville, and the duo have been dating for a while now.

The source shared that the Tennessee-based realtor was not trying to date, but he met someone, and it was a “perfect match.” The source notes that Hall is trying to live a more private life after calling it quits with Haack. The realtor has no desire to be a celebrity and doesn’t wish to make a show of his relationship. The source was quick to add that Hall’s relationship status isn’t exactly a secret, revealing further details in the following words:

“He is very happy with his life and looking forward to 2025 and what’s on the horizon. This is the happiest he’s been in some time.”

Another insider revealed that Hall’s new girlfriend is a model based in Nashville, Stephanie Gabrys. While Hall is trying to be low-key about his relationship with his new girlfriend, the pair have been interacting on each other’s social media recently. Gabrys left a comment about being proud of him on Hall’s Instagram post on January 2, 2025, where he reflected on the past year being tough.

The Flip Off premieres on HGTV on January 29, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour episode. In the meantime, you can stream Flip or Flop on Max.

The Flip Off (2025) Cast Christina Hall , Tarek El Moussa , Heather Rae El Moussa , Josh Hall Main Genre Reality Release Window 2025

Watch on Max