Christina Haack had a roller coaster 2024. With the success of her solo series, Christina on the Coast, everything was looking sunny as she was about to embark on a new, highly anticipated project called The Flip Off. The series marked the television reunion between Haack and her ex-husband through a friendly competition. Only the entire project almost became a flop when Haack and her husband, Josh Hall, separated, each filing for divorce.

With the highly publicized separation putting a damper on her life, 2025 means new opportunities and exciting prospects. Including being back on the market. With her life exposed through social media and media headlines, it's clear a new chapter in the life of Christina Haack is about to be written. Is she staying single? Does she have a new man? It depends on the day and the news outlet! It's been reported that Christina Haack already has a new man in her life. Is he the next one the one? Well, who's to say? So, if Christina Haack is officially back to dating, we have some advice for her to benefit her next relationship!

Christina On The Coast Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 23, 2019 Cast Christina Haack Main Genre Reality Seasons 6 Character(s) Self - Host Producers Brian Balthazar Network HGTV Expand

5 Stay Away From the Same Types of Men

Image via Christina Anstead

Not all people are created equal, so generalizing isn't always fair. But in this instance, when it comes to the dating pool, perhaps it's necessary. Throughout Christina Haack's dating and marriage history, there have been three key figures. Of the three men, they have each had a common thread in their career. They've either been entertainment professionals or worked in reality. And yes, the Venn diagram has a bit of an overlap. Her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, started as her co-worker, but their professional working relationship turned into an office romance. While they meant to keep their relationship strictly professional, when love is in the air, you must act on it! While there may not have been any aspirations for a career in media at the time, the pair soon had their big break with their blind audition to HGTV that turned into Flip or Flop. The two worked together, even past their divorce.

Haack's second major relationship was with Britsh television host and presenter Ant Anstead. Anstead is best known as the co-host of Wheeler Dealers, a series about cars made for car enthusiasts. Their quick romance started off on the down low, but when things became official, the two TV stars became international television royalty. In fact, Anstead texted a royal, Prince Harry, for dating advice about "dating a Yank." Celebrity was a major part of their relationship. After dating and marrying a media personality, Haack went back to the realtor pond with Austin-based Josh Hall. In this relationship, Haack and Hall had a common interest in the world of homes, but their careers were in vastly different places. One was a star. The other was not.

We all have a type, and Christina Haack may have one as well. The best advice when finding her next partner may be to avoid anyone in the world of entertainment and home improvement. It's hard to have a perfectly healthy relationship with an individual who may or may not be potential competition or someone you may be compared to. Haack has worked with the men in her life on various projects. Now, it's time to find a partner who is not only on equal ground as her, but someone in an industry that has nothing to do with her specialties. Working with a lover doesn't always bode well.

4 Family First and Family Last

Image via HGTV

When Christina Hall first rose to prominence, she was a young mother. Her and Tarek's daughter, Taylor, was born in 2010. Three years later, the property flippers became television stars. Two years following their boom on HGTV, they welcomed their son, Brayden. The pair may have had their relationship woes, which have been documented in Tarek's memoir, "Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress―in Real Estate, Business, and Life." When they separated, the former couple maintained a working relationship, but the most important thing was to provide a great life for their children as co-parents. Now a blended family, Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa have ensured that they are part of their children's lives.

When it comes to blended families, that was the start of Christina and Ant's relationship. Having children from previous relationships, the pair started with four amazing children. A little over a year into the whirlwind romance, the couple announced they were expecting a child together. For both parents, it had been some time since they had a newborn in their home. Their son, Hudson, was born in September 2019, a year before they officially announced their separation. What stemmed from that was a highly publicized custody battle. It was messy on all sides, but after years of trials, the exes continued to have joint legal and physical custody of their son.

Love is love, but the greatest love is that of a parent to their child. Christina Haack has proven to be a wonderful mother to her three children. When re-entering the dating pool, keeping her family in mind should be top of mind. She has stated recently that she wants to spend more time with her kids. With that as the primary goal, perhaps she may be a bit hesitant to jump into something new. But the excitement of something new could always put things on pause. As she wrote on Instagram, "This year I will be doing the work with my life coach to break the cycle, taking the kids & myself on some amazing adventures and focusing on a few new projects while making sure they are all done with passion."

3 Keep Things Private!

Image via HGTV

As a prominent media personality, the concept of keeping things private may be next to impossible. With the ability to dig up any story with the help of a computer, Christina Haack's actions have been well documented on every outlet whenever a new development unfolds. And this has stemmed back all the way since she and Tarek announced their shocking separation. When a breaking development comes to light, we, the media, have pounced on the opportunity to discuss and analyze. To avoid this and maintain a healthy relationship with her new beau, it's best to keep things private.

As seen regarding her divorce proceedings with Josh Hall, the separation has been messy as both parties have seemingly jumped at the opportunity to get ahead of the other when a story breaks. In turn, it's complicated things. With Christopher Larocca as the next suitor in Christina's life, he should be prepared for a life in the spotlight. That is unless they do their best to keep things under wraps. With the outlets already hot on their trail, now's the time to ask for some privacy. It may not be respected, but it never hurts to ask!

2 Stay Off Social Media

Image via HGTV

The life of a television personality revolves around promotion. Whether through the company and network they're working for or shameless self-promotion, life can be viewed on social media. In 2024 alone, Christina Haack has documented so much of her life via social media. Some of it was for fun. Other times, it was to disparage her ex. Nevertheless, with her life exposed through a screen, it's played a factor in much of her highly publicized personal life. Now, the best advice is to cut the cord and disconnect from the socials while dating. Though it's likely not a reality, perhaps minimizing or controlling the content is key.

Since Josh Hall and Christina Haack separately announced their divorce, the exes have used their respective accounts to knock one another down. The exposure of their messy separation has not put either individual in the best light. At times, the digs have gone a tad too far. Sure, fans love some juicy tea, but the private proceedings should not be made public. In a time when public consumption of information is dominated through social media, it's highly likely the two have utilized theirs to speak truth to the accusations that have gone public. Whether it's accusations of Josh Hall taking money to divert it into his personal account or him trying to block her from selling her house he had been living in, the stories have eventually seeped onto social media. Now, recently, with The Flip Off debuting its controversial teaser and hard-launching their new loves, they have found microphones to speak in which questions have included their feelings. And so, they have responded to comments via social media stories.

Christina Haack is at her best when she leans into the joke as she did with the promotional posts she did with Tarek and Heather El Moussa during the lead-up to The Flip Off. The hilarious, tongue-in-cheek social media posts were the perfect balance of fun and playful. It was lighthearted fodder that kept the darkness of the behind-the-scenes reality at bay. Keeping the commentary strictly to business and the promotion of The Flip Off is key. Sure, who doesn't want to celebrate love, but maybe keep it as secret as possible! The fandom may beg for more, and the unhealthy expectations could lead to eventual problems.

1 Don't Rush to the Altar

Image via HGTV

Christina Haack has stated that she loves love. It makes sense in terms of the speed and tempo of her previous two relationships. After announcing their split in 2016, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack officially filed for divorce at the start of 2017. While it wasn't finalized until 2018, in the meantime, Christina Haack began dating Ant Anstead at the tail end of 2017. By the end of 2018, they said, "I do," becoming husband and wife. It was a very quick turnaround from dating to marriage. But love doesn't have a timeline, right?

Upon their separation in 2020, Christina Haack was ready to try again. This time, in 2021, it was Josh Hall. And like with her second husband, things moved quickly. Nearly six months into their relationship, the pair were engaged. Then, less than a year of dating, they were officially married. While it's hard to say what officially led to the eventual "irreconcilable differences" of their divorce, the quick romance surely could have played a factor.

It's time for Christina Haack to take things slowly. Whether Christopher Larocca is next in line or simply the man of the moment, there should be no rush to the altar. If a fourth marriage comes to fruition, that's her decision. For now, savor the moments. Enjoy the experience. And don't let things move too fast. The fans want to see her happy!

Christina on the Coast is available to stream on Max.

Stream on Max

Keep Reading: Christina Haack Reconnects With Ant Anstead After Split From Josh Hall