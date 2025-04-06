After sharing her life with the works since Flip or Flop, Christina Haack has been the source of headlines thanks to every life event worth discussing. From a trio of romances, shocking marital bombshells, and a bevy of public divorces, her life literally reads like a Bravolebrity. Having recently revealed that she had been “informally” reached out to by The Real Housewives of Orange County, Haack believed she wouldn’t be a great addition. But I disagree.

Having watched her on The Flip Off, Christina Haack is a drama queen. She loves attention, is a magnet for drama, and is never shy to speak her mind. Her life has clearly been fascinating for me to discuss as much as I do. Imagine having further access to her life through a different perspective. Having an already established friendship with Heather Dubrow, who made a cameo on The Flip Off, Haack could easily slip into the RHOC universe.

Christina Haack Claims She's Not Here for Drama