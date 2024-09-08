You’ve probably seen her face or heard her name—Christina Haack is a powerhouse in the world of design, luxury, and home renovation. With her effortlessly charming personality and a sharp eye for style, Christina Haack has won us over with her amazing talent for design, kitchen makeovers, and full home remodels (and she doesn’t stop there). Beyond her incredible design skills, Christina Haack opens up about her personal life in her reality TV shows — which can sometimes not be as glamorous. But while some moments aren’t as pretty as the spaces she transforms, that’s what makes her shows feel real and relatable.

She left a significant mark with her role in the popular series Flip or Flop. Since then, she’s continued to expand to new lengths with shows like Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, and Christina: Stronger by Design. So, whether you're a design enthusiast or love watching incredible interior and exterior transformations, Christina Haack's shows are exceptional. And because of her incredible talent, we've put together a guide on where to stream all of her shows, along with the plot, creators, and release dates. Enjoy!

'Christina Haack' Shows in Order of Release

Flip or Flop (2013)

Christina on the Coast (2019)

Christina in the Country (2022)

Christina: Stronger by Design (2022)

'Flip or Flop' (2013)

Release Date: April 1st, 2013 Seasons 10 Seasons Creators Pie Town Productions Starring: Christina Hall, Tarek El Moussa

In Flip or Flop, Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa come together to tackle major home renovations. They take on fixer-uppers and transform them into phenomenal properties that look entirely unnoticeable. The show’s massive success comes from the thrill of transforming rundown houses into stunning, luxurious homes—all within tight deadlines and strict budgets. Each episode offers viewers an up-close look at the highs and lows of home renovation, making it irresistibly addictive for anyone who loves home improvement.

Stream Flip or Flop on Max, Discovery+, Amazon, HGTV, DIRECTV Stream, fuboTV, Philo, or Discovery+12. Full episodes are also available on HGTV.com.

'Christina on the Coast' (2019)

Release Date: May 23, 2019 Seasons: 4 Director: Produced by HGTV Starring: Christina Hall (formerly Christina Haack)

Christina on the Coast is a hit American TV show that puts real estate agent and design expert Christina Hall in the spotlight. Filmed in sunny Southern California, the series captures Christina’s knack for transforming outdated houses into stunning, upscale retreats. Each episode offers something new and exciting with breathtaking before-and-after reveals that showcase her impressive design skills. Plus, you’ll get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the renovation process and the creative touches that make each home a true masterpiece.

Stream Christina on the Coast on Hulu, Discovery+, and Prime Video. Full episodes are available on HGTV.com.

'Christina in the Country' (2022)

Release Date: January 5, 2022 Episodes: Eight Episodes Director: Produced by HGTV, Starring: Christina Hall (formerly Christina Haack)

In Christina in the Country, Christina swaps her Southern California life for the picturesque landscape of a Tennessee farm. Joined by her three children and her new husband, Josh Hall, she focuses on her design career while embracing a more laid-back, rural lifestyle. Aside from living life in a busier city, this show gives us a closer look at Christina's transition from urban life to country living. Just like in Christina on the Coast, each episode highlights Christina’s incredible design work and impressive home makeovers. This time, though, she’s also adjusting to the slower, more relaxed pace of country life. Though change can be tough, we get to see how Christina Haack handles the personal struggles and challenges that come with her new life. As design remains central to the show, we also get to witness her personal growth and how she seamlessly blends her city expertise with the charm of country living.

Stream Christina in the Country on Discovery+ and Prime Video.

'Christina: Stronger by Design' (2022)

Release Date: March 25, 2022 Run Time: 43 minutes Creators: Produced by HGTV Starring: Christina Hall (formerly Christina Haack)

Christina Haack’s debut documentary, Christina: Stronger by Design, released in 2022, gives us a closer look at her life beyond the design world. In this hour-long film, Christina shares the ups and downs she’s faced, both in her career and personal life. It's more than just a showcase of her design skills—it’s a powerful story of overcoming obstacles and discovering inner strength. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to her work, this documentary shows Christina a more personal side that goes beyond what we see on screen. It offers a deeper look at her life, sharing the story behind her public persona and exploring her resilience through some challenging times.

Stream Christina: Stronger by Design on Discovery+, Max, and Amazon Channel. Full episodes are available on HGTV.com.

