With only a single episode so far, HGTV fans are getting everything they've been waiting for with The Flip Off. With months of social media teases for the series and shocking headlines revolving around Christina Haack and Josh Hall's divorce, The Flip Off was finally able to answer some of the burning questions fans had been pondering.

In the premiere episode, the series sets up the house-flipping stakes as it is set to be a battle of the couples. But after the shocking news that Haack and Hall were heading to a divorce, everything came crumbling down, with the news rocking the production. While speaking with Collider in celebration of the series premiere, Christina Haack revealed an exclusive detail regarding the conversation between herself and Tarek El Moussa.

Christina Haack Details Her Healing Conversation on 'The Flip Off'

Close

In a pivotal scene from the first episode, Haack visits her ex at his home to share the news about the separation. But, through emotions, an unscripted moment was unleashed. Christina Haack revealed:

"So I think the misconception also with — I haven't talked about this, the producers just said, 'Hi, we would like you to tell Tarek that you and Josh split up.' That was it. There was nothing to it. My plan was just to say that Josh and I split up. But I was emotional over things I'd gone through for years. And that's just the conversation."

The scene opened up a lot of catharsis for both Haack and El Moussa. She said, "[It] Was a couple of hours of being filmed, and the camera operators were so far back that I kind of just forgot they were there and everyone else was in the garage. So, it just turned into a really real conversation that ultimately was very healing to have that." She continued, "And I wasn't even thinking about the cameras. So, it was very authentic. It is hard to watch it back, though." The unscripted moment was incredibly raw and beautiful, which led to a heart-to-heart about their previous relationship.

As previously reported, Tarek El Moussa shared, in detail, what led to the dissolution of their marriage back in 2016. He said, "Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago, and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence, and no charges were filed." Thanks to The Flip Off, viewers were able to see progress in both stars and learn that things had progressed for the better.

For more on this interview with The Flip Off stars, stay tuned at Collider. New episodes of The Flip Off air on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on HGTV.